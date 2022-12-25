 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Hotel Walmart, you can check out but you still can't leave   (cp24.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Southern Ontario, Walmart location, Heather Nickoli, Walmart Inc., quick errand, Chatham-Kent, southern Ontario, Fort Erie  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people got stuck because they didnt take the weather seriously
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Stupid people got stuck because they didnt take the weather seriously


What better place to get stuck in than the store that has everything?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think if I were 11, I'd get a kick out of that.  Otherwise...well, I guess they'd find me in Spring.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Stupid people got stuck because they didnt take the weather seriously


People are increasingly stupid and selfish, more at 11.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least the managers didn't have them stock or zone the store
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People of Walmart indeed.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We walked into Walmart and there were probably 100 people there with nowhere to go. They were locals who couldn't get back to their houses," Nickoli said.

100 Walmart shoppers. For the night. That's nightmare fuel right there.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

August11: "We walked into Walmart and there were probably 100 people there with nowhere to go. They were locals who couldn't get back to their houses," Nickoli said.

100 Walmart shoppers. For the night. That's nightmare fuel right there.


Cannot wait to check out People of Walmart in a few days after this sleepover
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Randy Morton and his wife, meanwhile, lived only a kilometre-and-a-half away and ventured to Walmart because they'd run out of cat food. Tins in hand, they too left the store only to be turned back."

I just hope the kitty was okay. But really, with weather forecasts easily available, you shouldn't run out of cat food. Or human food, and cats can eat human food, mine loves canned chunky tuna, and I enjoy it as well.

But yeah, if you're going to get stranded for a night, it's a good idea to do it in a store like Walmart, because they have supplies on hand. I can't imagine they would be charging people for food or blankets, or the games they pulled off the shelves. You can write that off, and the store will have a loss, but the amount of goodwill it generates will far outweigh the costs.

I worked at Sam's Club a few years back, and a coworker and I spent a good portion of the afternoon cleaning out one of the freezers and a cooler, getting product stocked, and lifting backstock onto the upper shelves, they were 30' by 18'.

Then we had a freak hailstorm hit the area, and it was blowing out skylights all over the building, there was rain and hail and pieces of sharp plastic coming down, and I went out and started finding people and telling them to get into the cooler. I was wearing a hoody and a winter coat, because I worked in the freezers and coolers all day, so the falling hail and plastic wasn't a big deal.

We ended up with around 30 people in that cooler, including some kids that were obviously scared, and we waited until the storm had passed. The store was a complete mess after it, but I'd like to think that I helped some people. I was just so damn glad that we had gotten that cooler straightened up before that storm hit, otherwise there wouldn't have been an accessible shelter for quite a few people in the store.

I guess the moral is that people who work for companies do care about people, if the companies themselves don't always feel that way.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.