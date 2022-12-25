 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   ER nurse entertains patients with over 150 drawings painted onto his Mohawk by his kids. "My patients love the hair; their loved ones loved it and I think that's just one of those things that connects us"   (ksl.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those drawings must have been tiny to all fit on there.
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finally an uplifting story and I got to the comments before someone had complaints
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
it's brave to go extreme with your hair on a daily basis. but the bald comes early.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Likely the highlight of his career.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pediatrics people are....something else.

How to Ace Your Pediatrics Residency Interview
Youtube IJ99l7rXXOc
 
