Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think that's the house my old buddy Jimmer rented back around 81. Not kidding. Doesn't look like it's changed much and the landlord that owned it was a real treat. A real dirtbag.

Yeah, it's likely a holdout for all the development in the area and trying to leverage that for whatever it's worth. It was a really shiatty neighborhood last time I was there. That's probably improved with the local corporate ownership of the area now.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wanebo, your old buddy Jimmer can brag he lived in a $10 million dollar mansion.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I've walked past that place while waiting for our restaurant reservation time. Wondered how the hell anyone could afford the property tax there. Location location indeed. It's a rock's throw from a ton of fancy pants stuff.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And its on a flood plane, too
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 3 photos ?
Damn, I was SO looking forward to seeing the inside.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well the street walkers have to score their pipe candy somewhere.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to remind Austinites that their city is in the middle of Farking Texas.

All the liberal oasis vibe in the world ain't gonna help if your teenage daughter gets pregnant with a rape baby.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be the "places in Texas that aren't batsh*t crazy" premium
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure if selling faster than 93% speaks to the desirability of this $10M piece of crap, or that the 'nearby' places are even worse?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I think I've walked past that place while waiting for our restaurant reservation time. Wondered how the hell anyone could afford the property tax there. Location location indeed. It's a rock's throw from a ton of fancy pants stuff.


It's in the front yard of the Skyhouse tower, and I'm sure that there's a story there.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The little house was there first, as seen in this image from 10 years ago.  That other little house next to it is already gone.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm thinking that maybe someone doesn't want anyone to buy the remaining little house, so that it can be torn down and off the Skyhouse tower's front yard.
 
wxboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanebo: I think that's the house my old buddy Jimmer rented back around 81. Not kidding. Doesn't look like it's changed much and the landlord that owned it was a real treat. A real dirtbag.

Yeah, it's likely a holdout for all the development in the area and trying to leverage that for whatever it's worth. It was a really shiatty neighborhood last time I was there. That's probably improved with the local corporate ownership of the area now.


Yeah, the fact that it's clearly located among what looks like a host of new expensive apartment and condo buildings, including right next to a huge one, makes it clear that this is a "screw you" price aimed at a developer who tried to lowball the owner.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Private developers have used eminent domain before
Wonder how that works in the great state of Texas
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Location, location, location?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many balloons does it take to get to South America?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because that might be a tax write off.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

karlandtanya: Private developers have used eminent domain before
Wonder how that works in the great state of Texas


I'm guessing they are unwilling or unable to offer a big enough kickback to the right person in order to get eminent domain pushed through.
 
