 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Just Stop Oil eco-zealots have been branded hypocrites after gluing themselves to works of art using adhesives made from fossil fuels. Well, isn't that special   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue, The Daily Mail. By the way, what are you doing about Climate Change again, The Daily Mail?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue, The Daily Mail. By the way, what are you doing about Climate Change again, The Daily Mail?


Do parakeets emit methane?
/what a bunch of bozos!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a picture of two morons who have never had to buy a picture frame before...
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
iea.org.ukView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Amateurs. 

images.lbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,


It's a reasonable point. Saying "stop using oil" ignores the fact that even without cars using petrol and diesel a huge number of things are made with oil products. Drinks bottles, clothes, hydraulics, lubrication, and glue.

If they can't be arsed to check what they are using how can they criticise others?

Should we do more to reduce oil yes? Yes. Criticising people for buying bottled water would be far more productive as that plastic is made from oil and is almost impossible to recycle, and bottled water had to be transported to shops in huge trucks using diesel. In the first would you almost certainly have clean, fresh, safe drinking water piped to your house for a hundredth of the cost of bottled water and saving a metric shiat ton of plastic.

And what these zealots ignore is the the government is doing a lot already. The UK is banning petrol and diesel cars years before many other countries. We've just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and wind regularly provides half our electricity. New building regulations require far higher insulation standards. Grants have paid for insulation, new more efficient boilers etc. But these idiots act as if the government is doing absolutely nothing instead of actually encouraging constructive steps.

They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,

It's a reasonable point. Saying "stop using oil" ignores the fact that even without cars using petrol and diesel a huge number of things are made with oil products. Drinks bottles, clothes, hydraulics, lubrication, and glue.

If they can't be arsed to check what they are using how can they criticise others?

Should we do more to reduce oil yes? Yes. Criticising people for buying bottled water would be far more productive as that plastic is made from oil and is almost impossible to recycle, and bottled water had to be transported to shops in huge trucks using diesel. In the first would you almost certainly have clean, fresh, safe drinking water piped to your house for a hundredth of the cost of bottled water and saving a metric shiat ton of plastic.

And what these zealots ignore is the the government is doing a lot already. The UK is banning petrol and diesel cars years before many other countries. We've just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and wind regularly provides half our electricity. New building regulations require far higher insulation standards. Grants have paid for insulation, new more efficient boilers etc. But these idiots act as if the government is doing absolutely nothing instead of actually encouraging constructive steps.

They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.


Just Stop Oil doesn't make glue, to the best of my knowledge, which means they gotta buy what's available.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,

It's a reasonable point. Saying "stop using oil" ignores the fact that even without cars using petrol and diesel a huge number of things are made with oil products. Drinks bottles, clothes, hydraulics, lubrication, and glue.

If they can't be arsed to check what they are using how can they criticise others?

Should we do more to reduce oil yes? Yes. Criticising people for buying bottled water would be far more productive as that plastic is made from oil and is almost impossible to recycle, and bottled water had to be transported to shops in huge trucks using diesel. In the first would you almost certainly have clean, fresh, safe drinking water piped to your house for a hundredth of the cost of bottled water and saving a metric shiat ton of plastic.

And what these zealots ignore is the the government is doing a lot already. The UK is banning petrol and diesel cars years before many other countries. We've just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and wind regularly provides half our electricity. New building regulations require far higher insulation standards. Grants have paid for insulation, new more efficient boilers etc. But these idiots act as if the government is doing absolutely nothing instead of actually encouraging constructive steps.

They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.

Just Stop Oil doesn't make glue, to the best of my knowledge, which means they gotta buy what's available.


If they can't glue themselves to other people's property without using oil based glue then they shouldn't glue themselves to other people's property.

They're demanding we all change what we do but can't be arsed to do anything themselves.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,

It's a reasonable point. Saying "stop using oil" ignores the fact that even without cars using petrol and diesel a huge number of things are made with oil products. Drinks bottles, clothes, hydraulics, lubrication, and glue.

If they can't be arsed to check what they are using how can they criticise others?

Should we do more to reduce oil yes? Yes. Criticising people for buying bottled water would be far more productive as that plastic is made from oil and is almost impossible to recycle, and bottled water had to be transported to shops in huge trucks using diesel. In the first would you almost certainly have clean, fresh, safe drinking water piped to your house for a hundredth of the cost of bottled water and saving a metric shiat ton of plastic.

And what these zealots ignore is the the government is doing a lot already. The UK is banning petrol and diesel cars years before many other countries. We've just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and wind regularly provides half our electricity. New building regulations require far higher insulation standards. Grants have paid for insulation, new more efficient boilers etc. But these idiots act as if the government is doing absolutely nothing instead of actually encouraging constructive steps.

They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.

Just Stop Oil doesn't make glue, to the best of my knowledge, which means they gotta buy what's available.

If they can't glue themselves to other people's property without using oil based glue then they shouldn't glue themselves to other people's property.

They're demanding we all change what we do but can't be arsed to do anything themselves.


SAy Carter, what are you doing to stop climate change?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: SAy Carter, what are you doing to stop climate change?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not vandalising other people's property and being a raging hypocrite as an excuse for a class war vandalism spree.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: SAy Carter, what are you doing to stop climate change?


Tory ideology is all over the place, which is understandable given how many chumps in power they're cycling through.

Cameron didn't like onshore wind farms.
Truss was against them too, but Sunak's in favour.
Not sure if Truss's attempts to limit solar are still in effect.
They want to open a coal mine, hook a dynamo up to Maggie to harness that energy, amirite?
And they wanted fracking to be a thing, despite a founder of a fracking company saying it wouldn't be practical.
So current policy is to import fracked NG from the US.

In brief,
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: SAy Carter, what are you doing to stop climate change?

[Fark user image 360x240]

I'm not vandalising other people's property and being a raging hypocrite as an excuse for a class war vandalism spree.


Good job basically admitting you've done nothing and also less than Just Stop Oil has.  Good talk
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil itself isn't the problem; burning it/it's derivatives as fuel and/or dropping it into the environment in the form of plastic waste and neuro/endocrine-disruptor chemicals is the problem.

Fix those issues and you dramatically reduce its role in environmental damage and geopolitical economics, which effectively "stops oil" without making an ass of yourself with a prohibitionist stance.
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ths is what is known as "using the weapons of one's oppressor, against them."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die, hippy scum.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Alert - Basement Jaxx (Original Music Video - U.S. Version)
Youtube ZQvVC1SLLpQ
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Die, hippy scum.


Cum near me
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Die, hippy scum.


You can't keep love altogether
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lsherm: [Fark user image image 636x417]

This is a picture of two morons who have never had to buy a picture frame before...


Well now they have to
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't you dare tell them about all of the petrochemicals required to transform raw coca leaf into affluenza nose candy.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sidewalks taste rough
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: SAy Carter, what are you doing to stop climate change?

[Fark user image image 360x240]

I'm not vandalising other people's property and being a raging hypocrite as an excuse for a class war vandalism spree.


Yet you shiat all over this thread...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue, The Daily Mail. By the way, what are you doing about Climate Change again, The Daily Mail?


They're printing far, far fewer papers than they used to. Pretty much all newspapers have taken this pro-environment approach.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Subtonic: Die, hippy scum.

Cum near me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.


You guys goof on Carter, but I think he's on to something. What if we took everyone's dogs, rendered them into glue, and used *that* glue to protest oil usage?  We'd be removing the environmental burden of dog ownership, recycling the dogs into a viable source of non-petroleum glue and all without giving big oil a cent!
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, those idiots need to pick another target. No one respects those losers.

Now this is a real protest...

https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/activists-block-private-jet-traffic-schiphol-airport-2022-11-05/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.


But what if I own a Jeep and a cat?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,

It's a reasonable point. Saying "stop using oil" ignores the fact that even without cars using petrol and diesel a huge number of things are made with oil products. Drinks bottles, clothes, hydraulics, lubrication, and glue.

If they can't be arsed to check what they are using how can they criticise others?

Should we do more to reduce oil yes? Yes. Criticising people for buying bottled water would be far more productive as that plastic is made from oil and is almost impossible to recycle, and bottled water had to be transported to shops in huge trucks using diesel. In the first would you almost certainly have clean, fresh, safe drinking water piped to your house for a hundredth of the cost of bottled water and saving a metric shiat ton of plastic.

And what these zealots ignore is the the government is doing a lot already. The UK is banning petrol and diesel cars years before many other countries. We've just built the worlds biggest offshore wind farm and wind regularly provides half our electricity. New building regulations require far higher insulation standards. Grants have paid for insulation, new more efficient boilers etc. But these idiots act as if the government is doing absolutely nothing instead of actually encouraging constructive steps.

They target people who own Range Rovers but ignore dog owners when owning a medium sized dog is environmentally as bad as owning a SUV.  But working people own dogs so they won't criticise them. Range Rover owners are rich so they get targeted.

Just Stop Oil doesn't make glue, to the best of my knowledge, which means they gotta buy what's available.

If they can't glue themselves to other people's property without using oil based glue then they shouldn't glue themselves to other people's property.

They're demanding we all change what we do but can't be arsed to do any ...


Preventing Tory  farts from spreading into enviroment?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Just Stop Oil doesn't make glue, to the best of my knowledge, which means they gotta buy what's available.


Yeah! They should do it organically.

Kill a horse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The effort put into fellating a low effort Daily Mail article in this thread is impressive.

- Oil is pervasive, as are products that are the result of petroleum distillates
- Their usage in products continues despite better alternatives because of graft and inertia
- Being in a society ruled by the interest of the oil industry and their downstream industries means you can't avoid it
- you use petroleum-based products destructively to protest petroleum's destructive nature because of points 1-3
- Head in the sand types conclude hypocrisy, as they're looking for anything to justify their own inaction while everything gets steadily worse, blaming the opposition for their own neglectful behavior.

Good times, especially the parts where the classists complain about the class war they fuel.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Sorry, I didn't realize they were supposed to more responsibly source their glue,


That's what horses are for.  They are a renewable resource for making glue.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the stop oil extremists had their way, the result would be massive famine.  They probably see that as a bonus.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We drive our ships to new lands
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - S.O.B. (Official)
Youtube 1iAYhQsQhSY
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These attention seekers are yet another reason for public flogging to be brought back.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: These attention seekers are yet another reason for public flogging to be brought back.


Are you talking about the people in the article, or some of the people in this thread?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If the stop oil extremists had their way, the result would be massive famine.  They probably see that as a bonus.


Just Stop Oil opposes the United Kingdom granting new fossil fuel licensing and production agreements;[1] on its website it calls for the government of the United Kingdom to stop all future consents and licensing agreements related to the development, exploration, and production of fossil fuels in the country.[9] The group demands investment in renewable energy, and that buildings have better thermal insulation to avoid waste of energy. Just Stop Oil also seeks to make people aware, and cut the use of oil-powered vehicles, such as aircraft and private cars.[10]

If that doesn't cause massive famine, I don't know what will
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.