(Some Guy)   In Canada, Santa is cleared for flight by the Minister of Transport after a dutiful inspection. Safety first, people   (canada.ca) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The kids seem to like it...

Dear Minister Alghabra and Prime Minister Trudeau - our 9 year old says "so cool" - wonderful job - @OmarAlghabra @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/Tj9aaIM9UG
- Raghu Venugopal MD (@raghu_venugopal) December 24, 2022
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
direct to the video:
Minister Alghabra clears Santa for take-off in Canadian airspace
Youtube tVwgbRUQ7Vo
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Omar Alghabra

It was my understanding that there would be no math.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Omar Alghabra

It was my understanding that there would be no math.


One of the 3 somewhat forgivable, in the right circumstances, curses.  Sorry.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Twelve Days of Christmas performed by Bob and Doug McKenzie
Youtube 1DTwLqR071M
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was Dudley Do-Right on the case?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Santa comes in many ways...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
