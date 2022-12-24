 Skip to content
(Twitter)   BREAKING: Hostage situation at Nakatomi Plaza-LAPD on scene, FBI en-route   (twitter.com) divider line
101
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ho-ho-ho
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: Ho-ho-ho


I'm the one with a machinegun.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I have a machine gun.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm wearing my Nakatomi plaza Christmas party survivor shirt right now, so I'm getting a kick out of the headline
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TrivWorks Is:

A fun & interactive way to engage employees, clients, or event attendees.
A high-quality professional event which promotes group bonding.
A positive shared experience for your ENTIRE audience!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictable headline, Mr. Falcon.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always amuses me that I can live in the same state, but still on a different planet
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I printed the family Nakatomi Tower advent calendars this year
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the quarterback is toast!
 
beth_lida1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIE HARD: THE MUSICAL (Alan Rickman)
Youtube XkddXWXexis
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, I've had waaaay to much holiday cheer. Ya'll do know that this is a joke, right? Right guys?

https://www.beardowear.com/blogs/news/breaking-shots-fired-at-nakatomi-plaza-in-los-angeles-possible-hostage-situation

/sorry if "that's the joke"
//or maybe I can't read?
///existential crisis
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, of course you know this. 
Ignore me. I'm going to go hide my shame.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a feeling that before this night is over, we're gonna need some more FBI guys.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 425x429]


they always show Trading Places on italian TV on Christmas Eve.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die Hard is my favorite Hanukkah movie
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark bacon
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned with the disturbing things I'm hearing over the police scanners in Kingston Falls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: fark bacon


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have never treated me nice
Rage Against The Machine - Testify (Official HD Video)
Youtube Q3dvbM6Pias
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Die Hard is my favorite Hanukkah movie


Hans..boobee...I'm your white knight.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: Christ, of course you know this. 
Ignore me. I'm going to go hide my shame.


This might help...
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: [Fark user image image 438x1273]


What a gas
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Karma Chameleon: Die Hard is my favorite Hanukkah movie

Hans..boobee...I'm your white knight.


What's with the gun? This is radio, not TV...
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay, this got a bit of a laugh.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bushworld Adventures | Adult Swim
Youtube v6yg4ImnYwA
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yippee Kai Yay.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: [Fark user image 503x413]
Okay, this got a bit of a laugh.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, i know, i know.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


About the fakest-looking ID badge I've ever seen
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: [Fark user image image 438x1273]


You're not yourself when you don't have a Snickers.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Bendigo
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [Fark user image 600x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


Who killed Snape?
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok proud dad moment.  My 13 year-old Heathen has a "virtual" day for school on Thursday. For one of his classes he just had to check-in and say his favorite Xmas movie.

He said Die Hard.

I'm a successful father.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 425x429]


If it's not, than neither is It's A Wonderful Life.  Both have about the same level of connection to the holiday itself.
 
