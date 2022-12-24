 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Armoured vehicle full of pub crawling Santas gets stuck in a Cornish hedge   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They dress like Santa and drink drive in a hit and miss paddy wagon.
The kids call it a Cornish Wedgie
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I cant stop laughing
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The reindeer
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm going to go ahead and suspect that the drinking started even before they came up with that plan
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Santas, who were believed to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane, near Hayle.

Ha..
Hahaha hah
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Perfect Fark story. Merry Christmas, you farkers.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: The Santas, who were believed to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane, near Hayle.

Ha..
Hahaha hah


Cant stop laughing
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who amongst us can say we haven't done the exact same thing?
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have sent a Tiger to take care of them...

;-)
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's quite the euphemism.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: ProfessorTerguson: The Santas, who were believed to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane, near Hayle.

Ha..
Hahaha hah

Cant stop laughing


You're the man.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Who amongst us can say we haven't done the exact same thing?


I for one!

/the best we could find was a halftrack "/
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lisa Charrd, who filmed the group in St Ives, said: "There was a group of Santas in the tank and they were all very friendly and full of Christmas joy."

Full of Christmas joy, sure, that's it. Careful, that Christmas joy can turn on a dime as the evening goes on.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...don't be alarmed now...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do we need to take up a collection to free them? A hedge fund, perhaps?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least it wasn't a Cornish hedgehog
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;
The children were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads;
And mamma in her 'kerchief, and I in my cap,
Had just settled down for a long winter's nap,
When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow
Gave the lustre of mid-day to objects below,
When, what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But an armored vehicle packed with six drunken Santas coming right at us!!!
 
