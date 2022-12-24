 Skip to content
(MSN)   Never give a cat an electric blanket   (msn.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Never give the cat an electric blanket AND let him insure the garage and it's contents. 4 legged fraudsters.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No mention if cats died?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully, "no one was hurt" includes the cats.
 
CivilizedTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Never give the cat an electric blanket AND let him insure the garage and it's contents. 4 legged fraudsters.


Cat Handcuffs
Youtube H2Nyf-bVpxw
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If You give a Mouse an Edible ...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An electric mattress pad, though - that's fine.  According to Kittyboi, at least.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have one of these for our old man. He loves it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: If You give a Mouse an Edible ...


This totally explains Jerry now.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had to fight my cat off the bed yesterday.  he was RAEGEY.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get a forced air cat.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 483x600]

Get a forced air cat.


lol.  I took a flukey cool photo of my cat tonite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 483x600]

Get a forced air cat.

lol.  I took a flukey cool photo of my cat tonite

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Sentinel mode activate!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 483x600]

Get a forced air cat.


"I'd rather rule the floor ducts than serve in the ceiling."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would my cats need an electric blanket when they have a perfectly good lap to curl up in?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager I managed to give myself a second degree burn in my sleep from an electric blanket.  I am not a clever man.
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

educated: We have one of these for our old man. He loves it.


Something designed for pets! What a concept.

We also have one of those. My wife keeps it up in her office. At night the dogs are on the bed, under the bed, or under the covers.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: We have one of these for our old man. He loves it.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the cat knead it, pee on it, or chew through the chord?
 
orygubner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They are CATS, they have FUR, what the hell you idiots!?
 
