(CNN)   Ok, you Grinches. Here's one that'll make you smile   (cnn.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow.

The horror and the relief all wrapped up in that story.

And had they not stopped to fark off, might have ended in irrevocable tragedy.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands

So, let me understand - your god was fine with allowing the kidnapping, fine with a baby being left alone in a car for 3 days during one of the worst winters on record, and when he got bored he put him right in front of you to find?

Yeah, that makes total sense.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands

So, let me understand - your god was fine with allowing the kidnapping, fine with a baby being left alone in a car for 3 days during one of the worst winters on record, and when he got bored he put him right in front of you to find?

Yeah, that makes total sense.


God is a biatch.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That kidnapper is nasty, previously charged with 'battery of bodily waste,' ewwww
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What are the farking odds?

Fark the woman who stole him, she could have told them where the car was. I think someone from Papa John's probably called in the abandoned car and those two got to check it out because they were eating nearby. Still, very fortuitous they found the kid before he froze and/or starved to death.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ewe gross a baby.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands

So, let me understand - your god was fine with allowing the kidnapping, fine with a baby being left alone in a car for 3 days during one of the worst winters on record, and when he got bored he put him right in front of you to find?

Yeah, that makes total sense.


No shiat.  I mean yeah - I'm glad they found the kid.  That's a good thing.  But enough with the woo, you got lucky.  Sometimes that's how it works - take it and don't try to wrap it up in bullshiat

/and seriously, woman - you left your damn car running with the babies in there while you were picking up and order?
//I get you gotta work but...
///FFS that's not even remotely safe
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Were they eating in the basement of a pizzeria?
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That kidnapper is nasty, previously charged with 'battery of bodily waste,' ewwww


Another article says she spit on a cop
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll smile more if they throw the kidnapper under the prison.
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Zombie cops want baby brains!
 
qlenfg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mom should go to jail too. Leaving kids in a running car?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands

So, let me understand - your god was fine with allowing the kidnapping, fine with a baby being left alone in a car for 3 days during one of the worst winters on record, and when he got bored he put him right in front of you to find?

Yeah, that makes total sense.


Yeah it was pretty stupid but you could just be happy for the result instead of finding something to complain about.
/welcome to Fark
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cops fall ass-backwards into a job well done.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Benevolent Misanthrope: And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands

So, let me understand - your god was fine with allowing the kidnapping, fine with a baby being left alone in a car for 3 days during one of the worst winters on record, and when he got bored he put him right in front of you to find?

Yeah, that makes total sense.

God is a biatch.


Take an evening off.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And then God opened up the heavens to us and almost took him and put him right in our hands


Soooo, you're telling me your god is the kind of dick who orchestrated the whole thing for sh*ts and giggles.
Some god you've got there.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Mom should go to jail too. Leaving kids in a running car?


You obviously have never removed a single baby from a car seat and put that baby back into a car seat much less twins.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

It was in their picnic basket the whole time!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bruscar: qlenfg: Mom should go to jail too. Leaving kids in a running car?

You obviously have never removed a single baby from a car seat and put that baby back into a car seat much less twins.


I have.
She needs jail time.
It's stupid, reckless and irresponsible to leave small children in a running car.
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat

It was in their picnic basket the whole time!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aubrey Plaza is going to send video nudes of herself to me personally X-Mas morning?
/DNRTFA
 
qlenfg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bruscar: qlenfg: Mom should go to jail too. Leaving kids in a running car?

You obviously have never removed a single baby from a car seat and put that baby back into a car seat much less twins.


I don't even leave my wife or dog in a running car. Especially the dog.

"If you can't feed your baby (yeah, yeah)
Then don't have a baby (yeah, yeah)"
 
gonegirl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was following this story. I was so surethat kid was dead.

So very happy to be wrong.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Aubrey Plaza is going to send video nudes of herself to me personally X-Mas morning?


It gets old, trust me.  Although I have to admit the offer of letting me be the meat in an Aubrey Plaza-Alison Brie sandwich was tempting.
 
