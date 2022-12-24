 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET, as Santa works hard to bring the presents, an encore of Noise Factor shall he hear on Big E Radio. Your host hand-picked a favourite episode from earlier this year, and don't forget Noise Factor is back next week with an original show   (bigeradio.com) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Merry Christmas all!!

Like many of you, I have a number of family obligations today, thus the early thread and encore episode.

I want to thank each and every listener from FARK.com for tuning in this year, you guys are always great with your support and I am humbled that you would be such wonderful, loyal listeners.

To FARK.com itself, thank you very much for helping promote my show each week and bring it to the fine, fine denizens of this website.

Big E Radio is doing a Christmas music marathon, which has already started and runs through Monday, but some regularly scheduled shows such as Noise Factor and Kerry'd Away are still running in their usual slots. (Kerry is also running an encore for anyone who is interested).


Noise Factor will be back on December 31st, New Years Eve, and I'll give you the sneak peek; I am spinning my favourite tracks from the best albums of 2022.


Thanks all! See you soon! Happy holidays!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
And the archives are up to date (as of last week's show).

I do have to admit that you just gave MrsRT the best present that's she's going to receive this year ... a rerun that I don't have to play tonight... ah well.  She's getting an autographed book from me but she'll probably like the silence from up north better...jerk.  Ah well, merry Christmas anyway to you & yours from us.

And the same to the rest of the NF Farkers.  Hopefully you get some good loot, musical or otherwise & that the coming year is a good one as well.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Merry Happiness everyone1
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.