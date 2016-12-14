 Skip to content
(Metro)   "I love Elf on the Shelf as much as my kids do," claims parent who doesn't realize she's traumatizing her kids   (metro.co.uk) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
awortheyread.comView Full Size

awortheyread.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
letseatcake.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keep the chardonnay away from that wild one.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Elf on the Shelf is basically an extended version of someone trying to make fetch happen.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: [preview.redd.it image 720x660]


iron above the door
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just put up security cameras everywhere, and tell them if they're bad, I'm putting them up for adoption. Same effect, and I don't have to lie to them.
 
