(AZ Family)   There are "fun houses" and then there's this guy's house. And his backyard   (azfamily.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell me you're virginity with telling me
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a guy in Vegas who's been doing this for years. Finally opened an arcade some years ago with pinball machines from the 60's to today. It's the best arcade in town.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tell me you're virginity with telling me


you hope thats the explanation.  the alternate is FAR worse.

come over and check out these awesome pinball machines kids!  if you're having trouble i'll stand behind you and "work the bumpers" <wink><wink>
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: Tell me you're virginity with telling me

you hope thats the explanation.  the alternate is FAR worse.

come over and check out these awesome pinball machines kids!  if you're having trouble i'll stand behind you and "work the bumpers" <wink><wink>


😆 saw both Bad Santas earlier today.  Hahaha.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: There's a guy in Vegas who's been doing this for years. Finally opened an arcade some years ago with pinball machines from the 60's to today. It's the best arcade in town.


Is that the Pinball Hall of Fame?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AAAA autoplaying shouting guy scared the cat

...hilariously, because the cat is fabulously overweight and she did a vertical jump.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: There's a guy in Vegas who's been doing this for years.


How do you think he does it?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: KodosZardoz: There's a guy in Vegas who's been doing this for years.

How do you think he does it?


I don't know
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Third Man: KodosZardoz: There's a guy in Vegas who's been doing this for years. Finally opened an arcade some years ago with pinball machines from the 60's to today. It's the best arcade in town.

Is that the Pinball Hall of Fame?


Yep. The guy would open his garage on holidays to let neighborhood kids come and play the games for free.

I used to go when it was on Tropicana. Now it's South Strip and I haven't been yet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: Tell me you're virginity with telling me

you hope thats the explanation.  the alternate is FAR worse.

come over and check out these awesome pinball machines kids!  if you're having trouble i'll stand behind you and "work the bumpers" <wink><wink>


Yeah the authorities may want to dig underneath that guys garage
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oopsboom: waxbeans: Tell me you're virginity with telling me

you hope thats the explanation.  the alternate is FAR worse.

come over and check out these awesome pinball machines kids!  if you're having trouble i'll stand behind you and "work the bumpers" <wink><wink>


But does he have trains and a lot of fake crab meat?
(but not gay in any way)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: oopsboom: waxbeans: Tell me you're virginity with telling me

you hope thats the explanation.  the alternate is FAR worse.

come over and check out these awesome pinball machines kids!  if you're having trouble i'll stand behind you and "work the bumpers" <wink><wink>

But does he have trains and a lot of fake crab meat?
(but not gay in any way)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, I think I met this guy back around 2009. He was selling a couple pins and I went to his house to take a look. I remember it was off Cactus near the 101, so that would be about the right place. But his house then was in a sore need of update. He did have UV lights and arcade carpet at the time.

He seemed like a nice guy, but since I was basically there to just kick some flippers, he was a bit short with me. He had something like 60 pins. I think I took a couple pics, but it would've been with a potato phone cam at the time.
 
