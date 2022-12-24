 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Well, isn't THAT ironic?   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Ironic, shot  
•       •       •

1642 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They could name a Culera Especial in her honor.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So actual food that people enjoy and doesn't make people sick?
 
uberalice [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think "The Pinche Pendejo" has a certain, I don't know, je n'est ce quoi.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
O_O

Not going to lie. If that psyco hosebeast starts running her mouth about this, I fear for the new owners/ employees.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The url: https://twitter.com/

NooooNazis/

status/1606362280987328516
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the patrons will enjoy themselves before the inevitable poop explosion.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
inevitable poop explosion

/I don't even have a joke.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: inevitable poop explosion

/I don't even have a joke.


...it's the name of my Squirrel Nut Zippers/Jon Spencer/GG Allin mashup band?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: DannyBrandt: inevitable poop explosion

/I don't even have a joke.

...it's the name of my Squirrel Nut Zippers/Jon Spencer/GG Allin mashup band?


Well poop has a funny way of sneaking up on you
When you think everything's okay and everything's going right
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her place went fake tits up? Oh that's just farking awesome in and of itself!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: O_O

Not going to lie. If that psyco hosebeast starts running her mouth about this, I fear for the new owners/ employees.


Hire this guy to work security.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One restaurant being replaced by another is "ironic?"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did her place go out of business?  Or did it move to another location?
I really don't see much joy in this news if her place closed down. She's making $170,000/year to spread her filth all over the country.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Casa de Puta Loca?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus' Gay Bar & Grill
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: inevitable poop explosion

/I don't even have a joke.


Difficulty: not a Taco Bell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


The inevitable backlash from conservatives...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did her place go out of business?  Or did it move to another location?
I really don't see much joy in this news if her place closed down. She's making $170,000/year to spread her filth all over the country.


For another few days, yes.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: One restaurant being replaced by another is "ironic?"


Yes, in an era when "replacement theory" has become the centerpiece of the GOP's platform, a Mexican restaurant replacing a GOP congressperson's restaurant is in fact ironic.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But how could her place go out of business, she has the business acumen of Trump.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it's like lluivaaaaaaaaaa
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

groppet: But how could her place go out of business, she has the business acumen of Trump.


? That actually is the problem!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did her place go out of business?  Or did it move to another location?
I really don't see much joy in this news if her place closed down. She's making $170,000/year to spread her filth all over the country.

For another few days, yes.


What happens in another few days?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: groppet: But how could her place go out of business, she has the business acumen of Trump.

? That actually is the problem!


I think I spy a sarchasm.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: waxbeans: groppet: But how could her place go out of business, she has the business acumen of Trump.

? That actually is the problem!

I think I spy a sarchasm.


But, Poe.
😂
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Turncoat Belle
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: DannyBrandt: O_O

Not going to lie. If that psyco hosebeast starts running her mouth about this, I fear for the new owners/ employees.

Hire this guy to work security.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Nah, he's busy running a SUCCESSFUL business.
/hero
 
sotua
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

uberalice: I think "The Pinche Pendejo" has a certain, I don't know, je n'est ce quoi.


"El pinche pendejo anaranjado"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sotua: uberalice: I think "The Pinche Pendejo" has a certain, I don't know, je n'est ce quoi.

"El pinche pendejo anaranjado"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just finished our traditional Christmas Eve Mexican dinner so we're getting a kick out of this story.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here in texas every shut down building becomes a Mexican restaurant at some point.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Just finished our traditional Christmas Eve Mexican dinner so we're getting a kick out of this story.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Two kinds of beans. Two kinds of rice.
Package tortillas.  Dry tamale.
Hum. Colorado? Maine?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, at least she aborted this thing later than her two previous abortions.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Did her place go out of business?  Or did it move to another location?
I really don't see much joy in this news if her place closed down. She's making $170,000/year to spread her filth all over the country.

For another few days, yes.

What happens in another few days?


Oh goddamnit. I had it in my head she lost.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: One restaurant being replaced by another is "ironic?"


Well. The original tenant hated Mexican people, and the new restaurant is Mexican.

Or, alternatively, the tweeting account says "no nazis," and, well...
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.