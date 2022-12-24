 Skip to content
(Slate)   Attention city-dwellers. You shouldn't live in a city unless you really, really want to be there. And you need to be willing to show that you are. So start acting grateful, or GTFO   (slate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You do you.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We no longer really need major cities.  I mean, they're already there, so we're kind of stuck with them short of a nuclear war, but small cities distributed around a bit wouldn't be a bad thing.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of words. I wonder if the author had anything to say buried somewhere in there.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant believe someone got paid to write that drivel
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before. about to get eaten by a polar bear, grizzly, moose, and/or wolf.


Cannibalistic mountain man/woman is also a possibility.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's a lot of words. I wonder if the author had anything to say buried somewhere in there.


I read it, but my mind kept wandering.  Much like the article.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it doesn't have walls, it ain't a city.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with the mountains and deserts.  Less pollution, fewer cars or people, no over-stimulating to the point of panic because of the crowds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That's a lot of words. I wonder if the author had anything to say buried somewhere in there.


Doesn't care.  Got paid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do towns and villages! Then work up to incorporated municipalities built around speed traps
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with not living in a city with people.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before.


Well I mean you can do that in NYC too - but much like Alaska there's a substantial risk that the things that are not human that have set their feet there before are going to dismember and eat you
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to live somewhere rural, but I don't want to be around rural people.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: I'm fine with not living in a city with people.


Yup, tho there is rural and remote.

Country Australia? No. Outback Australia? Much better
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: Benevolent Misanthrope: cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before. about to get eaten by a polar bear, grizzly, moose, and/or wolf.

Cannibalistic mountain man/woman is also a possibility.


No bears, moose or wolves here.  (Also no snakes, which is a huge selling point for me.)  We are about waterfowl and fishing.  Geese, ducks, whales and salmon can't do much to me on the tundra.  The cold, on the other hand, will do anything in its power to kill you dead.  That's what you have to watch out for.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I would love to live somewhere rural, but I don't want to be around rural people.


The thing about living in a rural area is you can still mostly avoid rural people.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I just got cornered for an hour by the most boring yet opinionated person at the holiday party.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Karma Chameleon: I would love to live somewhere rural, but I don't want to be around rural people.

The thing about living in a rural area is you can still mostly avoid rural people.


For what little sanity I have, I try to manage this as best as I can.  Love the country... if you can avoid most of the other country folk.
(There's a restaurant near me that has a door mat that "Democrats aren't welcome")
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like you don't want someone like me in the city, and I'm not keen on living in one. We're both happy.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a consensus now that if a city wants to retain its vitality, then the number of people in the latter group-the wanters-has to grow. This is a pandemic-era development, but it is also the conclusion of a 70-year shift from the American city as a place for production to the city as a place for consumption

The best North American cities are the rarer ones that never had that total hollowing out of downtown that happened to so many cities post-WW2.  The ones that actually keep pedestrian perspective alive.

Years ago I was in Columbus Ohio for a work function, and decided to take a walking tour of the downtown core on a Saturday I had free.  It was a literal ghost district...streets deserted, no shops open, nothing.  Quite memorable.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: No bears, moose or wolves here.


I'm an 'edge of suburbia' dweller.  In addition to the expected geese, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels, and chipmunks, I've seen foxes and coyotes.  Oddly enough, I've seen those last two fairly deep in the outskirts of Toronto, not really in the 'suburbs' of the surrounding cities.

I've seen news reports of bears getting into urban areas, but reading about it is as close as I've gotten without going to the zoo.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Karma Chameleon: I would love to live somewhere rural, but I don't want to be around rural people.

The thing about living in a rural area is you can still mostly avoid rural people.


Only if your definition of rural is there are more bears than people.

Unless you are a complete shut-in, you will have to get gas, food, or home repair stuff, and rural folk love to talk.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too old for that shiat.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities are awesome when you're in your teens and twenties.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pendulum is just coming around again, is all.

American cities used to be where people lived and worked.

Then for a while many cities were where you worked but not lived.

I wouldn't mind seeing what cities where you live but don't work are like.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Eravior: Benevolent Misanthrope: cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before. about to get eaten by a polar bear, grizzly, moose, and/or wolf.

Cannibalistic mountain man/woman is also a possibility.

No bears, moose or wolves here.  (Also no snakes, which is a huge selling point for me.)  We are about waterfowl and fishing.  Geese, ducks, whales and salmon can't do much to me on the tundra.  The cold, on the other hand, will do anything in its power to kill you dead.  That's what you have to watch out for.


You didn't even warn them about the wendigo!
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: (There's a restaurant near me that has a door mat that "Democrats aren't welcome")


On the plus side, that's the kind of business that lets me know I shouldn't give them my business.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We need our cities to be unique to the people.  Which would mean much smaller cities. And tons of old white dudes and even older white ladies no longer being in charge. Cities right now too much remind of of 1980s movies.  Well. That is boring. And it's been done.
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's not that I want to live in a city its that I want public transportation.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: We no longer really need major cities.  I mean, they're already there, so we're kind of stuck with them short of a nuclear war, but small cities distributed around a bit wouldn't be a bad thing.


2019 - We need people to move into cities to help slow global warming.  Less commute and more population density leaves room for trees and wild life.
2020 - we need people to move out of cities to curb pandemics.
2023 - ??
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The pendulum is just coming around again, is all.

American cities used to be where people lived and worked.

Then for a while many cities were where you worked but not lived.

I wouldn't mind seeing what cities where you live but don't work are like.


It would be literal hell if 100% of the population commuted 20 miles one way.

Otherwise, we can look to Qatar. Many people work there who don't live there.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's so weird how defensive people get about not living in cities.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Noone lives in cities anymore. They're too crowded.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I do miss Austin... my food mecca and music awesomeness. Only city I really miss.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't want to live in a squalid filthpit surrounded by screeching self-absorbed assholes so I'll avoid the city, sure.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to live in cities. They're too crowded..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I'm fine with not living in a city with people.


That's fine. Just remember that we support your lifestyle. I won't complain about funding infrastructure and you don't complain about me re-enacting (my own interpretation) of the Kama Sutra with your sister, father, and brother-in-law while my cat watches. Consensually, of course.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After getting priced out of Seattle, hating Atlanta, realizing we'd never be able to afford a house in Philly, and generally watching Columbus (OH) devolve over the last 3 years, we're pretty happy with our move to a Memphis exurb.  I don't think there's anything that could convince me to move back to living downtown in a city.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody's trying to get the Christmas Day Arguments started a little early
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before.


clearly you are happy in your choices

/sarcasm
 
Artist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Grew up outside NYC, then lived in a major city for over 20 years. Moved to a rural area to care for a very sick family member.
"Dahh-link Ah Love you, but gimme Pakh Avenuuuue!!!!"  Goes through my head often while here. Rural folk are understandably insular, ain't got the time, patience or interest in dealing with outsiders such as myself.
When my caregiving is over, I'll be back to civilization. I had to re-activate the land line here, so many calls are being dropped. Grocery stores still are having supply issues. Can't find help to get house stuff fixed. The challenges here are not fun, especially as a female.
City life ain't perfect, crime, homelessness, cost of living, are part of the deal. But, better food, culture, and walking instead of driving everywhere is my preference.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I'm fine with not living in a city with people.


groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The pendulum is just coming around again, is all.

American cities used to be where people lived and worked.

Then for a while many cities were where you worked but not lived.

I wouldn't mind seeing what cities where you live but don't work are like.


More cities than you think are like that. A lot of the people moving into Philadelphia over the last 15 years, for example, work outside of the city because businesses can save a lot on taxes by being based elsewhere. But who wants to live in South Jersey or Bucks County?

Atlanta gets a lot of remote workers because it's still more affordable than peer cities, has warm weather, and is very diverse (specifically, the large Black middle uclass community is a major draw for many people).
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: After getting priced out of Seattle, hating Atlanta, realizing we'd never be able to afford a house in Philly, and generally watching Columbus (OH) devolve over the last 3 years, we're pretty happy with our move to a Memphis exurb.  I don't think there's anything that could convince me to move back to living downtown in a city.


Yeah, I plan to one day retire to an exurb of Charlotte, maybe.  We'll see how things look that far down the road.  All I'll require is decent Internet (which I kind of have with Starlink, now) and cheap cost of living.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one wants to live in cities anymore. They're too crowded.
 
aukie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here in NW Philly, Germantown/Mt Airy is way cool. We got Gritty too. Fark that article.
 
trialpha
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is often overlooked when talking about the pro/cons of rural living is healthcare. When you get older, you're going to need to visit doctors, hospitals, specialists, etc. If you're in  a rural location, you may have several hours to drive each way. God help you if you can't drive due to surgery or something.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: Eravior: Benevolent Misanthrope: cities don't need everyone-just the people who appreciate their blend of amenities, culture, community, freedom, and urbanism that only a great human density can provide.

For the rest of you unworthy philistines, go live in Indiana.

/F*ck you, Henry Grabar.  I hope your precious blend of stale piss, filthy streets, garbage piles, costumed bums fighting over "marks" in Times Square, eating bodega ramen, being crushed on public transit and paying sky-high rent on your 150 sq ft "apartment" send you to an early grave.  I'm happy here in Alaska, where when I take a walk on the tundra, there's a chance I'm setting my foot where no other human has set their foot before. about to get eaten by a polar bear, grizzly, moose, and/or wolf.

Cannibalistic mountain man/woman is also a possibility.

No bears, moose or wolves here.  (Also no snakes, which is a huge selling point for me.)  We are about waterfowl and fishing.  Geese, ducks, whales and salmon can't do much to me on the tundra.  The cold, on the other hand, will do anything in its power to kill you dead.  That's what you have to watch out for.

You didn't even warn them about the wendigo!


No wendigos here, either.  But beware the Amikuk!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.