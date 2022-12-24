 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   According to CNN, you spent last year cycling, foraging, and roller skating, all while searching for your own reflection in artwork and thanking your mom for passing down a love of horror   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Horror film, Horror and terror, Horror fiction, new passion, Harlem Renaissance, good horror film, Nikki Jones, unique hobbies  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 3:14 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CNN?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NPR is smoking crack again
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The horror!  The horror!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby is on drugs
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't see "had multiple existential crises and emotional breakdowns, doubts about my family and life choices, and fleeting thoughts of suicide" anywhere on that list...
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aaronx: CNN?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Foraging helped me discover a world of free fruits and veggies"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I'd spent last year trying to roller skate, I'd probably be dead now.
 
Eravior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What? No hiking? That's the goto hobby that no one actually does.

"biatch, I see your legs, you haven't hiked a day in your life!"
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.