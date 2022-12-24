 Skip to content
(Insider)   It's Christmas. Let's get drunk and fight. It'll strengthen community bonds   (insider.com) divider line
    Weird, Andes, festival of Takanakuy, Arequipa, Quechua, Andes Mountains, Bolivia, Peru, day of music  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't even have an Elf on the Shelf, but I'm pretty sure that MF is who keeps resetting my alarm to go off at 3:30 in the morning.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA   "The festival's goal is to bring peace to the community, so fights begin and end with a hug,"

It sounds like a pretty dramatic way to avoid carrying grudges into the next year. That said, I'm too soft and weak to take a punch, and being a bitter little grudge carrier is kinda my vibe.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture


Which has clearly come from Ireland.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I don't even have an Elf on the Shelf, but I'm pretty sure that MF is who keeps resetting my alarm to go off at 3:30 in the morning.


You could say it's...
<puts on sunglasses>
Mourning in the Morning

//YEEEEAAAAA<thud><sleep>
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It is unclear when and how the festival began, but some suggest it originated in colonial times when the Spanish would make their slaves fight, according to La Republica."

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: GoodCopBadCop: I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture

Which has clearly come from Ireland.


What is it with the Irish and physical violence as a sign of affection? I'm never punched and slapped as much as when I'm in Ireland. Not enough to hurt, but sometimes enough to knock me off a barstool. And then when I go to someone's house for dinner and they're just happy and polite, it feels weird like something's gone wrong.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My ex gfs family makes a pact every year not to drink at Christmas. Then they give each other liquor and liquor related items. It's a complete shiat show by 2pm.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture


Alabama has culture?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is unclear when and how the festival began, but some suggest it originated in colonial times when the Spanish would make their slaves fight, according to La Republica.

Alternative hypothesis, the 1990s:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image image 220x165]


Was gonna say "So, the Airing of Grievances then".
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA   "The festival's goal is to bring peace to the community, so fights begin and end with a hug,"

It sounds like a pretty dramatic way to avoid carrying grudges into the next year. That said, I'm too soft and weak to take a punch, and being a bitter little grudge carrier is kinda my vibe.


I remember learning about this, but it's decidedly not dramatic. There were stories in the case studies about two people getting super amped about fighting each other, then they got piss drunk and decided dancing and eating food was a better idea.

Just think of it as "National Let Off Steam Day". There's alcohol, food, alcohol, dancing, alcohol, some beating the sh*t out of each other, and alcohol. Oh, and also alcohol.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not a terrible idea, in theory. One day a year, if you've got beef with someone, don the gloves and go at it in public where people can stop it if it gets too one-sided. Shake hands and have a beer after and go on your merry way

Certainly less idiotic than the  "everyone carrying a gun will result in less violence" theory
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fark YEAH! ID ACTUALLY VISIT FAMILY THEN!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Claude Ballse: GoodCopBadCop: I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture

Which has clearly come from Ireland.

What is it with the Irish and physical violence as a sign of affection? I'm never punched and slapped as much as when I'm in Ireland. Not enough to hurt, but sometimes enough to knock me off a barstool. And then when I go to someone's house for dinner and they're just happy and polite, it feels weird like something's gone wrong.


It's a weird mix of liquor, religion, and colonial/sectarian violence that has just taken its toll.

The resulting outcomes are varied among the former colonies with different circumstances, but that's the one the Irish ended up with.

The Australians had abandonment, so they became resourceful. Americans had indentured servitude to escape from, so we created rugged individualism. Indians had the caste system, so the wound up with the poverty they have. Canadians had maple syrup, and, well, just look at 'em.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) (Official Music Video)
Youtube KIhIBFPtnoc
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Claude Ballse: GoodCopBadCop: I feel like Peruvians have appropriated Alabama culture

Which has clearly come from Ireland.

What is it with the Irish and physical violence as a sign of affection? I'm never punched and slapped as much as when I'm in Ireland. Not enough to hurt, but sometimes enough to knock me off a barstool. And then when I go to someone's house for dinner and they're just happy and polite, it feels weird like something's gone wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: My ex gfs family makes a pact every year not to drink at Christmas. Then they give each other liquor and liquor related items. It's a complete shiat show by 2pm.


Sounds a lot more fun than Christmas at my in-laws, where half of the people think Jeebus will send them to hell of they drink, and the other half is so British that their health won't allow it (due to medications for failing health).

So I suck it up and nurse a couple of beers over 10 hours. I think I'll bring weed this year to make things more interesting. (It's. So. Boring.)
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It does work for the Fark community.
__PRESENT
 
