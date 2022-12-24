 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   Call me old fashioned but I just don't think a child should be driving an SUV the wrong way down the street around midnight without headlights   (abc27.com) divider line
32
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Young Sheldon: Sheldon, George, and Missy Steal Meemaw's Car (Season 1 Episode 3 Clip) | TBS
Youtube CmhFPjE6U8k
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's understandable though, the kid was super drunk.

\DNRTFA
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
6 year old double dog dared him.
He had to
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought all cars had automatic headlights now.  Especially SUV's.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The state: women voters
Youtube Yf_E2qEwo68
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone nowadays coddles their kids.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been fine had the headlights been on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, boomer.
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the right address?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media.tenor.com image 220x176]


This is what happens when grandma raises you and won't give you farking chicken wings. You ended up doing a car theft or two. I say send everyone chicken wings. Now.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay but only because it's Christmas: You're old fashioned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the lockdown
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: It would have been fine had the headlights been on.


Had there been no DRLs and a dashboard that doesn't light up whenever the key is in, the kid would have known to turn the lights on.

Can't blame the child for the same mistake so many adults make.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There may be some confusion over the definition of guardian.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I thought all cars had automatic headlights now.  Especially SUV's.


It's a new Lincoln and a local minor superhero spraypainted over the headlights.

/seriously, WTF is with the new Lincolns
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rather specific thing to be against.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jamie Foxx set to visit the kid to honor his achievement.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume that the lumps of coal are being prepared?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree. If it was a Prius, that would be fine.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 teaspoon sugar
3 dashes Angostura bitters
2 ounces bourbon (or rye whiskey, if preferred)
Garnish: orange zest
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Backus Makes an Old Fashioned
Youtube hJ91FymytWY
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vehicle then went the wrong way around a traffic circle

Well that could have been most adults too.
Most drivers in America are totally confused by traffic circles and how they work.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was obviously looking for a Gettysburg address.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know who else crashed in Gettysburg?
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once he learned the truth about Santa, he was done with following the rules.
 
DHT3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what systematic ageism looks like! If it were legal for a ten-year-old to drive they could have access to driver training and this kind of thing could be avoided!

Alternatively, where's the good guy with the larger SUV? They could've stopped this!

Alternatively Alternatively, what're they teaching kids these days? This is what happens when kids don't go to church!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: That's a rather specific thing to be against.


Every man should have his hill to die upon
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Planes, Trains & Automobiles - Going the Wrong Way
Youtube reQpGJ2mtv0


"Oh, he's drunk. How would he know where we're going?"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In my day kids that did this drove a stick shift.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kinda understand why they did it. Adams county is boring as all get out. Teens with cars just drive up and down Eisenhower drive then hang out at the sheetz
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The vehicle then went the wrong way around a traffic circle

Well that could have been most adults too.
Most drivers in America are totally confused by traffic circles and how they work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
