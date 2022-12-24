 Skip to content
(NBC News) TikToker who used Tarot cards to accuse a professor of murder learns the definition of defamation
19
    Cease and desist, history department chair Rebecca Scofield, TikTok user Ashley Guillard, Tarot, Idaho, Pleading, federal lawsuit  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Golly gee whiz, where would a person get the idea you she can say whatever she wants without consequences?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The agencies investigating these murders have a tough enough job trying to figure out who really did them, without some internet busybody sticking their nose in where it doesn't belong.

I hope the professor sues that moran out of existence.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tiktok woman is also the author of this:

I'm thinking that her movement to "live in fantasy land" is going to backfire a wee bit. I also hope she grifted a lot that the prof can take from her.

/E for 3 in anything but passwords is a chioce. A stupid one.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, her amazon author page is hilarious. And stupid.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oh good lord...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr. 3AM is a pretty cool rap name, though
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wonder what the tarot cards show for the "fortune teller" now.....
spleef420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Spreading false facts"? Where I come from we call those "lies".
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sue TikTok and the ticktocker for $100 billion
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
After sending a second cease and desist letter on Dec. 8, Guillard showed the document in a TikTok video and said Scofield would need to "file actual legal documents in a federal court" asking her to remove them, the suit says.

Hope that statement comes back to bite her dumb ass in the form of punitive damages and/or an attorney fee award.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Now that I think about it, just about all fictional busybody-detectives that investigate when the police fail feature discretion as a major part of the story.  It even becomes a major plot-point when the fictional detective decides to break that discretion for the purposes of flushing-out a villain or otherwise using the rare act to further the investigation.

All of these people who perceive themselves the next Sherlock Holmes should remember that there are real consequences for false or unprovable accusations against people, and those who have strong professional reputations need to defend those reputations by fighting back.  Law enforcement officials enjoy a certain amount of immunity, but they're really the only ones who enjoy such immunity.  Just about anyone else should expect to be sued if their allegations aren't ironclad.
 
Azz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd pay someone to go up to her with a tarot deck and kick her in the shins

/surprise! It's what the tarot cards said would happen, biatch
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Well, now I feel bad.  With a name like Ashley and tarot cards, I just knew it had to be some white, bo-ho wannabe from the suburbs.
 
sotua
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

At least she practices what she preaches.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was playing poker with tarot cards last night.
I got a full house and three people died.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ask and answered lol. What a goober.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Peak TikTok.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ticktocker is under 25 and likely has no assets. TikTok is Chinese so good luck with that lawsuit.
 
