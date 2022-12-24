 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Well. That's one way to pick up a woman in the park   (wpxi.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"people being asked to leave a homeless encampment "

Merry FRICKING Christmas
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Usually sweeping woman off their feet means something totally different
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How big was she?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now she has no tent! Hahahaha, serves her right!

What a wonderful Christian nation we live in
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Amateur

[Fark user image 635x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Kinda cool really watching that scene closely and realizing how carefully they actually had to pack people into that blade to do the stunt vaguely safely
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: "people being asked to leave a homeless encampment "

Merry FRICKING Christmas


Doing it any other time of the year is acceptable.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Amateur

[Fark user image image 635x267]


Thread is done
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bearded clamorer: Amateur

[Fark user image 635x267] [View Full Size image _x_]

Kinda cool really watching that scene closely and realizing how carefully they actually had to pack people into that blade to do the stunt vaguely safely


Right? Even if they are landing on padding inside the truck, they still probably landed on each other. Had to have been some broken bones
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
work crews providing assistance to people

That's what I think of when I think of providing assistance to the homeless during the holidays.  Maybe ladle some goddamn soup or scoop some mashed potatoes.  That's assistance.  Scooping up all their shiat in a tractor and throwing it out is not "assistance".
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly better than the direction I thought it was going in.

Fark user imageView Full Size


James Remar not pictured.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just
Give
Them
F*cking
Homes
You
F*cking
Monsters
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's nothing more heartwarming than taking the last bit of possessions away from someone who has almost nothing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, and it was extra wonderful how every time someone asked about it drugs were brought up, as if that's some kind of justification for taking shelter from the homeless. It's even better now that all the homeless shelters in the city are full.
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There's nothing more heartwarming than taking the last bit of possessions away from someone who has almost nothing.


So you know all the facts of the situation, right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bearded clamorer: Amateur

[Fark user image 635x267] [View Full Size image _x_]

Kinda cool really watching that scene closely and realizing how carefully they actually had to pack people into that blade to do the stunt vaguely safely


No, not really
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xrayspx: work crews providing assistance to people

That's what I think of when I think of providing assistance to the homeless during the holidays.  Maybe ladle some goddamn soup or scoop some mashed potatoes.  That's assistance.  Scooping up all their shiat in a tractor and throwing it out is not "assistance".

The county spokesperson said county outreach workers were not involved in "clearing" the homeless camp.  The spokesperson said county workers were just there to provide assistance and resources to any of the homeless who were being displaced.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My most successful pick-up line was: "Wan'na see my scab collection?" I had them mounted in a box, much like you'd mount a collection of butterflies. As you might expect, I had a story for each one. The story was the "ice-breaker" and most women were intrigued by it. I wold rate it at about 60% effective, which wasn't too bad when you consider that Mickey Mantle never hit more than 350.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a certain density of homeless that is tolerable in any given area, sometimes it is 0/Sm. Exceed that limit and they will show up.  I was homeless for a while, entirely self-inflicted, and used to hang out at a big encampment off hwy 41 in Marietta, GA.  It was tucked away in the woods, out of sight but it kept growing.  It was actually pretty cool for a homeless encampment, a large community helping each other out, mostly.  I was not there when MPD shut it down but they waited until it was cold as hell and were nice enough to go around the camp and cut every tent and blanket and sleeping bag to ribbons, puncture every can of food and destroy anything of utility in survival. That camp became three others nearby and were left alone until one of them exceeded maximum density.

FTP
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Homeless woman scooped up by city heavy equipment operator

"Did you just call me fat?!
 
