 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Takeout)   As we all settle down for our long winter's nap this Christmas Eve, let's all take a moment to remember the Eggnog Riot of 1826   (thetakeout.com) divider line
2
    More: Vintage, United States Military Academy, students of West Point Academy, Christmas, Sylvanus Thayer, Christmas worldwide, Captain Ethan Allen Hitchcock, Alden Partridge, Colonel Sylvanus Thayer  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 12:12 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was an interesting read

But eggnog is disgusting, even when it's cut with whisky
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That was an interesting read

But eggnog is disgusting, even when it's cut with whisky


Sorry you feel that way about one of mankind's greatest beverages.

Be sure and have a blessed day.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.