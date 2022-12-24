 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Let's see, we have bomb cyclones, massive blizzards and freezing temps across most the country... what else could go wrong? Mother Nature: "How about we flood New York and New Jersey?"   (bbc.com) divider line
16
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With wind chill it was around negative 15 shortly after that too.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edgewater, NJ. That's obvious. I'm trying to figure out where in Queens that is.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Moooooooooooooom..... I wanted to see Yellowstone go boom! Floods are boring.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: But Moooooooooooooom..... I wanted to see Yellowstone go boom! Floods are boring.


Take heed, young Noah, for you shall one day need a bigger boat.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DRAIN THE SWAMP!

Wait ... I don't think that's the right slogan.

Does anyone have talking points I can use?!  I need highly biased bullshiat that I can twist into a narrative for gullible lazy people!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The illustration looks ordinary but in fact it shows the roof of a parking garage and a four, not two story building.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should keep pretending that the climate emergency isn't real.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One way to clean the streets.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Storm surge: not just for hurricanes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where are the usual snide Fark comments that we see with Florida floods?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you flood Jersey, I would hate to see what floats to the top
 
The Yattering
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: DRAIN THE SWAMP!

Wait ... I don't think that's the right slogan.

Does anyone have talking points I can use?!  I need highly biased bullshiat that I can twist into a narrative for gullible lazy people!


Don't Look Up
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: If you flood Jersey, I would hate to see what floats to the top


Mehmet Oz?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
