(ABC 15 News)   There are a number of ways to get access to an Air Force base. "Gate running" is not one of the recommended ways, as those rifles the gate sentries carry are not just for show. Tag is for the late gate runner
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?


Why not both?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Late" means "dead," Subby.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the same thing doesn't happen during insurrections.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a gate runner until I took a bullet to the knee
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you do it cool with louis gossett jr.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably forgot to do the arm thing.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I used to be a gate runner until I took a bullet to the knee


Wounded Knee, eh?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Dumbfark


Yup.  Seen one person successfully gatecrash a serious base and remain unscathed - despite all defenses!

/she was 6
//ran ahead of mom and dad 'cause there was someone she knew just past the checkpoint
///successfully bulled her way through the defenses by being 6 and cute and running while yelling "Auntie!!!!!!"
////expression on the guards was hilarious.  "WTF... do we even... ummm??"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Do not F with SF. And do not attempt to pet the Malinois or the Shepherds.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?


I'm gonna be honest, terrorist attack isn't really in my brain if a moron tries to run a gate.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the crack Security Forces of the Air Force are renowned the world over for their discipline and prowess with weapons. You'd have to be a fool to test men like that.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah. Do not F with SF.


BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened fairly recently at Holoman. Seems the gate runner was trying to run away from the local police and made a wrong turn
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intruder status:  Found out.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly happy for the air force that they have at least one dude that is proficient with a rifle. It's usually trigger-happy marines that get this kind of press.

/in defense of trigger-happy marines, it's usually drunk military wives trying to run the gate so ... anyway.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not how you enlist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?


? Terrorists are stupid farking idiots. They are the extreme end result of bullies.
Oh my God I shouldn't go to X; because some dumb fark might do Y. Burn in hell people.  I'm not going to avoid a single thing just because you might show up.  That is as stupid as people who run over people just because they are not in a the farking crosswalk.

Yea I'm calling motorists Terrorists.  Their idiots like all extremists are. Period.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you need to pay attention to restricted area signs in secure government facilities. They come in two forms: "Restricted Area - Trespassers will be prosecuted", and "Restricted Area - Use of deadly force authorized". And it is always bad to act up anywhere where the guards have automatic weapons.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Too bad the same thing doesn't happen during insurrections.


FamilyGuy.gif
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: This happened fairly recently at Holoman. Seems the gate runner was trying to run away from the local police and made a wrong turn


That occurred at MacDill AFB once if not more. Also happened here at Redstone Arsenal where the gate crasher ran a red light on base and killed a civilian worker.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some gates have those pop up barricades. Evennif he hadn't got shot, he wouldn't have got much further.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm honestly happy for the air force that they have at least one dude that is proficient with a rifle. It's usually trigger-happy marines that get this kind of press.

/in defense of trigger-happy marines, it's usually drunk military wives trying to run the gate so ... anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The brass expects those boys to do their job and defend that gate
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  I used to have a job delivering industrial-grade pipefitting and boiler supplies.
It was mostly just really big heavy pipes... lots of them... to muddy construction yards. So we had a fleet of big enormous trucks that were badly abused and poorly maintained.

I was not from the area we were working in, so i had to have my GPS to get around. (this was before the era of the smartphone). This was fine in all but one truck, which for whatever reason didnt have a working cigarette lighter socket in the dash. (lots of things didnt work in that truck, but i digress).

To resolve this issue I had purchased a long coily wire, stuck a cigarette lighter socket on one end, and alligator clips on the other. Whenever i drove this particular truck i would clip those onto the battery terminals & run the wire out the hood and through the door jam so I could plug in my GPS. This setup looked a little hinky, but it worked fine.

One day the local army base came up on my list of deliveries. Knowing they had armed guards at the gate who were looking specifically for anything that "looked a little hinky" i made a mental note to pull over and undo my jury-rigged wire before going there. However i forgot all about that during the course of my first part of the route & didnt think of it again until i was waiting in the queue to get into the army base and looked up to see that the guards were doing a particularly thorough job today. Theyre having everyone pop their hoods and open their trunks.... they even had their dogs out & the little mirror things they use to look underneath.

"Oh shiat, theyre totally going to freak out about my coily wire... clipped on with alligator clips and running into the cab of the truck... this is not going to look good. Surely thats just exactly the sort of thing theyre looking for. Theyre 100% going to think i've wired up a bomb or something!"
But... if i get out now and start messing with it while im in the queue, thats even more suspicious!
Howbout if I turn around, leave the queue, go to the gas station and come back? No thats no good, they got those tire-puncture things, i cant get out.

I'll just have to count on my ability to explain... itll be fine once i show them what its plugged into... i hope.

So i freaked and fretted about this for the 30 min or so as I waited in line. Practicing what I'm going to say. Getting all the sharp objects out of my pocket for when they throw me to the ground and stand on my neck. And when i got up to the point where it was my turn... they looked at my coily wire jury rig, kinda shrugged at it and sent me through.... no questions asked.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AirForceVet: That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?

? Terrorists are stupid farking idiots. They are the extreme end result of bullies.
Oh my God I shouldn't go to X; because some dumb fark might do Y. Burn in hell people.  I'm not going to avoid a single thing just because you might show up.  That is as stupid as people who run over people just because they are not in a the farking crosswalk.

Yea I'm calling motorists Terrorists.  Their idiots like all extremists are. Period.


Never change.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acouvis: Too bad the same thing doesn't happen during insurrections.


In the vast majority of countries, it does.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: vudukungfu: Dumbfark

Yup.  Seen one person successfully gatecrash a serious base and remain unscathed - despite all defenses!

/she was 6
//ran ahead of mom and dad 'cause there was someone she knew just past the checkpoint
///successfully bulled her way through the defenses by being 6 and cute and running while yelling "Auntie!!!!!!"
////expression on the guards was hilarious.  "WTF... do we even... ummm??"


In the 80s Lackland airforce base had holes in it's fence, because the land was jagged.  So me and a my BFF would go vist his BFF on housing.  😆
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Yeah, the crack Security Forces of the Air Force are renowned the world over for their discipline and prowess with weapons. You'd have to be a fool to test men like that.


My first job as a PC tech involved a lot of trips to Offutt AFB. I never saw anything but scary professionalism in the SPs out there. I got ordered onto the floor once because I was in a hallway full of high security rooms, none of which I could get into, when they came through yelling, "Clear the hallways, clear the stairways, clear the stairwells!". I never did understand why they felt the need to mention both stairways and stairwells.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former navy here, we all worked all sorts of watches including gate duty.

Gate duty is boring as hell.  Just because of the bored mental state of those standing watch looking for ANYTHING remotely exciting, it's a terrible idea to crash a gate.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted the P-996 Laser Jet.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: This happened fairly recently at Holoman. Seems the gate runner was trying to run away from the local police and made a wrong turn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chair Farce used to have both Security and Law Enforcement detachments of their security forces. Not sure if still true today. The LE guys were basic cops, but the Security troops were just a bit less dangerous than Marines when it came to security. Trying to run through a checkpoint controlled by Marines is a supremely dumb idea. Trying to get close to assets protected by USAF Security is only slightly more survivable.

On Strategic Air Command (SAC) bases, there will be LE manning the regular gates, but Security police manning all access to the Alert Pad and the red-pill storage. IIRC, Shaw AFB is run by a fighter wing, so it's no surprise the gate guards are actual Security troops. Those guys have zero sense of humor about their job. The gate-runner is lucky to be alive.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octopussy (1983) - US Air Force Base
Youtube 7vPUsPcUYDQ


First thing I thought of.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AirForceVet: That happened Friday. I would hope to hear more why the dumbass ran the gate. Was it stupidity or a terrorist attack?

? Terrorists are stupid farking idiots. They are the extreme end result of bullies.
Oh my God I shouldn't go to X; because some dumb fark might do Y. Burn in hell people.  I'm not going to avoid a single thing just because you might show up.  That is as stupid as people who run over people just because they are not in a the farking crosswalk.

Yea I'm calling motorists Terrorists.  Their idiots like all extremists are. Period.


You may be onto something there....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Payback's a b*tch thoough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know a guy who tried to talk his way on to Fort Irwin, I think it was.  With guns in the car. He went to prison, but that was mostly for other things, I think.

I tried to sneak, sort of, on to a base (at night) when my motorcycle headlight blew out. I figured maybe the SPs would think I was just dimming the headlight so they could see the base sticker.  I was wrong, and they made me push it all the way to my quarters.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a story from San Antonio about 10 years ago... best way to rush a gate on an AF base is from the inside.

A disgruntled former commissary (military supermarket) employee stole a Krispy Kreme truck, tore out of the base, and led police chase. 

https://www.ksat.com/news/2012/01/06/man-steals-krispy-kreme-truck-crashes-into-gas-pump/

Is there a worse way to avoid police attention than stealing a donut truck?  I bet the APBs were going out to neighboring counties.  That's like an instant GTA 5-star wanted level.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Yeah, the crack Security Forces of the Air Force are renowned the world over for their discipline and prowess with weapons. You'd have to be a fool to test men like that.


He probably derped like you did. Now he's dead
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wants to be in the Air Force so bad. sign him up and send him someplace nice. :)
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good.

Now, let's get him assigned to the U.S. Capitol before the elections, Whaddayasay?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My first thought was he was done with life, too afraid to take his own life so have someone else do it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wants to be in the Air Force so bad. sign him up and send him someplace nice. :)


How's the weather in Thule right now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you do this at the Capitol, nobody tries to stop you, and Republicans applaud your actions.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: gilatrout: This happened fairly recently at Holoman. Seems the gate runner was trying to run away from the local police and made a wrong turn

That occurred at MacDill AFB once if not more. Also happened here at Redstone Arsenal where the gate crasher ran a red light on base and killed a civilian worker.


I am pretty it happened every where I was stationed.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So me and a my BFF would go vist his BFF on housing.  😆


You're a middle-aged man, aren't you?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And then the Maze Runner sequel took a dark turn.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If you do this at the Capitol, nobody tries to stop you, and Republicans applaud your actions.


Hello from beyond the grave!

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Yeah, the crack Security Forces of the Air Force are renowned the world over for their discipline and prowess with weapons. You'd have to be a fool to test men like that.


Regardless of which service branch, i assure you if they have aircraft in hangars or on a flightline, they take gate security very seriously.

Those weapons are loaded, and the folks holding them are usually really good shots
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The guard was apparently not this fellow.

Twelve O'clock High Gate Guard
Youtube Pf3H6SAg7RY
 
