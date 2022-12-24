 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   It wouldn't be Christmas without someone calling the cops on Cousin Eddie   (ktvu.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine them for calling the police. That wasn't a mistake.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?

https://www.fark.com/goto/12690810/komonews.com/news/offbeat/cousin-eddie-display-in-kentucky-leads-to-police-response-national-lampoon
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dispatcher in Shepherdsville described the scene as that of "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."

Where's the fire, lady?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else clicked the link expecting TFA to be about Randy Quaid?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, cousin Eddie. I thought it was about Uncle Ernie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peat's got a brother?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dispatcher in Shepherdsville described the scene as that of "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."

This is how black people get shot, liars calling 911 and lying about what they see.

Lies told:
1. Not even a man
2. Not naked if he's wearing a robe unless we can call you naked if you're wearing a three piece suit.
3. Not exposing himself
4. Hose wasn't even between his legs

STOP LYING.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And I bet the shiatter wasn't even full
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Eddie said he didn't like his teddy we knew he was a no-good kid.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obviously a swatting-lite situation.  A neighbor with a grudge who wanted to cause trouble.

The good news is that the cops have their number and 911 misuse is actually a crime (as is using the cops to harass your neighbor) pretty much everywhere in the US.

The bad news is that because the cops converted this into a fun PR story, they're not likely to do anything about the person who caused the problem.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfft. Amatuers.

Gotta use the real RV from the movie.

*yes that is the one from the movie set...found it in a gated neighborhood nearby in 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: When Eddie said he didn't like his teddy we knew he was a no-good kid.


Dammit!  Too late!

/What's for dinner?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bay Aryans' local news has a regular 'mock the Not Californians' segment.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't know the caller is black.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body.

Aren't those things mutually exclusive?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: When Eddie said he didn't like his teddy we knew he was a no-good kid.


That's a rather tender subject.
 
cefm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't allow 911 operators to decide that a call is not in fact an emergency and not dispatch a response.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like an annoying busy body, next year they need to double down on the decorations next year.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cefm: This is what happens when you don't allow 911 operators to decide that a call is not in fact an emergency and not dispatch a response.


Counterpoint:  There's a neighbor willing to SWAT another person.  While it's not an immediate emergency, if there is an available officer it's worth dispatching them to the complainant to let them know exactly how serious that is, and that there is now a police record of the attempt and they better knock that shiat off.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

groppet: Sounds like an annoying busy body, next year they need to double down on the decorations next year.


Home Depot haz ya covered...
hip2save.comView Full Size
 
MLWS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cefm: This is what happens when you don't allow 911 operators to decide that a call is not in fact an emergency and not dispatch a response.


yeah you totally want them to have that discretion.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: cefm: This is what happens when you don't allow 911 operators to decide that a call is not in fact an emergency and not dispatch a response.

yeah you totally want them to have that discretion.


They already do.  Not every call to a 911 call center ends up dispatched to a patrol officer.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
100:1 says the call never happened, ginned up viral bullshiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: 100:1 says the call never happened, ginned up viral bullshiat.


Right, because that's more likely than an asshole neighbor...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

"How large is the hose?"
 
Spooonster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I never got the impression that Walker said or even implied that. He just opined that when people make false statements to law enforcement, Black people have been on the receiving end of ballistic injuries when police respond.

Whether or not his opinion is 100% accurate or not is irrelevant.  You are inferring something that was not asserted.
 
