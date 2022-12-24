 Skip to content
(CNN)   That guy from the "Serial" podcast? There are some new developments   (cnn.com) divider line
Discordulator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So Lee wants a redo of the hearing that exonerated Syed because he wasn't given enough notice and evidence was withheld from him.

biatch, please. You're not the prosecutor. You're not a party to the case. You just want vengeance and are less concerned that the right person is fulfilling that.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He has the resume'
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So now that he's out...if he kills again... would he the serial serial killer?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So now that he's out...if he kills again... would he the serial serial killer?


Well, didn't he already get Life?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So Lee wants a redo of the hearing that exonerated Syed because he wasn't given enough notice and evidence was withheld from him.

biatch, please. You're not the prosecutor. You're not a party to the case. You just want vengeance and are less concerned that the right person is fulfilling that.


It's understandable that the Lee family (family of the victim) wants someone to be behind bars. It's just that.....Adnan is super not guilty. The police have suspects that were not properly excluded during the original trial.

/ The problem is...it is extremely unlikely that any of them will be found guilty at this point because it's been so long
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Situations like this are the result of two different motivations--one when a horrible crime is committed people want a culprit... anyone they can believe did it.. and then they stick with that belief.. weighing evidence falls by the wayside.  Secondly this is doubly the case for police, who want to get their man (or woman) and get credit for the arrest... again, even if there is not outright framing/concealing evidence etc, there is this human impulse to want to get someone,, anyone really.. as long as there is some kind of evidence... assumption of innocence be damned. *exception--if you are rich and can afford good lawyers*
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Discordulator: So Lee wants a redo of the hearing that exonerated Syed because he wasn't given enough notice and evidence was withheld from him.

biatch, please. You're not the prosecutor. You're not a party to the case. You just want vengeance and are less concerned that the right person is fulfilling that.


It's strange how people double down as often as not when confronted with new evidence.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Discordulator: So Lee wants a redo of the hearing that exonerated Syed because he wasn't given enough notice and evidence was withheld from him.

biatch, please. You're not the prosecutor. You're not a party to the case. You just want vengeance and are less concerned that the right person is fulfilling that.

It's strange how people double down as often as not when confronted with new evidence.


The evidence isn't new. They just used an "updated" test (read: the forensic examiner actually did their job and didn't just go along with what the police wanted to find). Adnan should have been excluded from investigation in 1999.
 
