(Al Jazeera)   Day 304 of WW3: Putin tells Orc defense industry heads to "up game" so that army quickly gets all the weapons, equipment, and military hardware it needs. And just like that, Timmy, Sistema disappeared. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Re: that Sistema reference. To understand the full extent of Russia's FAIL in Ukraine*, Farkers should probably make themselves familiar with this: https://blogs.ucl.ac.uk/ssees/2013/03/11/sistema-how-putins-russia-is-governed/

* Imagine a industrialized, mechanized war effort, with all the logistics behind it, run from top to bottom by Mafia wise guys.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or rather the wise guys and their actual families. Think Godfather/Sopranos as a cultural norm. Sistema is all about relationships, who has what on whom, and vice versa. It's a delicately balanced web of often genteel and subtle blackmail and extortion.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the high troop casualties continue on Christmas Day? If not, loki021376 just might win the pool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh Holy Night

The A-10 Tropes are ending.

Down on your knees

The doughnut box is empty.

The empty doughnut box!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cutting it close for John. I'm quietly rooting for you to lose, only because I wanna see a big day for Christmas.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While I think we can all agree it's stupid/wasteful that the US has hundreds of tanks rotting in deserts across the US, at least that the supply lines running.  You can't instantly make Ford make an Abraham's tank tomorrow.

/dnrtfa
 
loki021376
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

My money is on John. I think my luck ran out a day early.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even in death the mother was trying to protect her child.   This is the day in March 2022 when Putin's Army started shelling a hospital with newborns and the soon to be.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Denys Davydov claims that the number of Orc dead only counts their regular army and not Wagner and DPR though I can not confirm that and I don't see why the Ukrainians would either (A) make a distinction or (B) really be able to do so half the time when what they are counting is burnt out corpses from a UAV camera.  I am kind of hoping he is right and their losses are much much higher, because it might mean the war will end that much sooner.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
December 24
I'm trying to get it together. I have many mixed emotions in this therapy thread this morning, so bear with me.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and FARK the Orcs.
 
