(Some Guy) Hero WW2 vet celebrates his 100th birthday with $10,000 donation to his favorite charity, his own booth & free chicken fingers   (qsrmagazine.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"At Raising Cane's, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order."

That's an ad!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got idly curious, having eaten at Rasing Cane's when I travel. There is one in Georgia - in Athens, hometown of Zaxby's.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've had Zaxby's once, so I don't remember enough to compare, but Cane's is really good.  Closest to restaurant or well made at home boneless fried chicken but in a fast food form factor.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I got idly curious, having eaten at Rasing Cane's when I travel. There is one in Georgia - in Athens, hometown of Zaxby's.


Guthrie's?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and then his children had him committed and sold the house.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asymptonic: I think I've had Zaxby's once, so I don't remember enough to compare, but Cane's is really good.  Closest to restaurant or well made at home boneless fried chicken but in a fast food form factor.


It is good. I still prefer Zaxby's. Think the chicken is similar but also like that you can get fried pickles and sides besides fries at Zaxby's. That said I have eaten at each only a handful of times (only when on road trips). I tend to fry my own at home.
 
alywa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good story, and great PR by the restaurant
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WWII.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In other news, 250 other people turned 100 yesterday, but no one cared because they weren't veterans.

My FIL was always puzzled by other's enthusiasm for his service in WWII.  Sure, he enjoyed it, but he was all like, "that was 2 years of my life 75 years ago.  I'm over it."

Old codger passed away about exactly two years ago at 101.

/cries
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "At Raising Cane's, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order."

That's an ad!


You can tell because there's not even a photo of the old guy in TFA.
Seriously, I clicked so I could see a picture of the guy enjoying his lunch. I really wanted to see a photo of the guy from WWII, but that's too much to ask.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$10k donation is nothing to snark at. Well done to all concerned.
 
