(MSN)   Millions of Americans have left the country. Why? Subby gestures around wildly and says, "EVERYTHING"   (msn.com) divider line
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it would be interesting to see one of these for Americans, and also if there's such a significant upswing in departures.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France is looking really good.  The new American dream is to flee the country.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be careful, those of you who do it.

The US is one of the very few countries that taxes based on citizenship, not residence. So, Americans abroad must file tax returns and bank account statements every year at a minimum. Depending on your specific circumstances, you might also owe the IRS taxes in addition to the country where you live.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: France is looking really good.  The new American dream is to flee the country.


So, the US surrenders?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: France is looking really good.  The new American dream is to flee the country.


You sound white
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Just be careful, those of you who do it.

The US is one of the very few countries that taxes based on citizenship, not residence. So, Americans abroad must file tax returns and bank account statements every year at a minimum. Depending on your specific circumstances, you might also owe the IRS taxes in addition to the country where you live.


The feds also go after a portion of your total wealth if you give up your u.s. citizenship if you move.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
America, love it or leave it!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: bostonguy: Just be careful, those of you who do it.

The US is one of the very few countries that taxes based on citizenship, not residence. So, Americans abroad must file tax returns and bank account statements every year at a minimum. Depending on your specific circumstances, you might also owe the IRS taxes in addition to the country where you live.

The feds also go after a portion of your total wealth if you give up your u.s. citizenship if you move.


Sure, but renunciation is not really what is being discussed.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a line in Time Cop where the Presidential Candidate says "top 10% can get richer, the other 90% can move to Mexico for a better life."
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
as many as 15 percent of Americans say they want to leave the country permanently, and even more say they would consider expatriating under the right circumstances.

But only a small fraction of Americans have actually taken the plunge, data shows. And an even tinier minority leave the United States for political reasons,

Headline based on google searches, not how many people have actually left.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well it worked out pretty good for this guy...

compote.slate.comView Full Size

wait...
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was here:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry for the crappy quality - fat fingers and small phone screen are not a good match.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wouldn't surprise me if my dad/his wife left town.
 
