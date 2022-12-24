 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mid-Day (India))   Not making enough money from fleecing the flock, Joel Osteen now sells CBD gummies   (mid-day.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Cannabis, Joel Osteen CBD Gummies Review, Joel Osteen CBD Gummies, CBD gummies, Cannabinoid receptor, Anxiety, Official Website, best ingredients  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 8:48 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes but at least you get something for your dollar, instead of just paying Osteen's mortgage on his multiple mansions
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that was a long, poorly worded advertisement.

"Does it effective? (Click here to buy now!)"
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This might be the first time anyone has gotten anything by giving Osteen money.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get a little bit of joy knowing he's gonna fall hard at some point in the not so distant future. Also was that written by a Russian programed bot? What was with the grammar? It was worse than mine.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Scam Superchurch Televangelists becoming weed dealers while people are still rotting in prison for something far less harmful is farking disgusting.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surprised they're not shaped like crosses or Little Jesus faces.
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When you can't fool all the people all the time, get 'em too stoned to notice.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now we gotta engineer something else to produce tobacco
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not quite as bad as the magic water guy.
 
gregario
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe Jeebus wrote this press release, it certainly reads like a zombie wrote it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Rosemary extracts will help you to so then your nerve endings in the brain."

I hope the author survived his stroke
 
gregario
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Not quite as bad as the magic water guy.


You mean Ernest Angley's "Miracle Spring Water"? Now that guy was a grifter. As they all are.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is Joel ok? No, no he is not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Surprised they're not shaped like crosses or Little Jesus faces.


One in every 1000 will be, and they'll be touted as miracles. Suckers will empty their pockets trying to get a "miracle bag" of Osteen CBD* Gummies.

* A 2025 lawsuit will reveal that CBD means "Christabidiol," an Osteen-trademarked blend of stage sweat and floor sweepings, with no cannabis components whatsoever.
 
gregario
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gregario: ukexpat: Not quite as bad as the magic water guy.

You mean Ernest Angley's "Miracle Spring Water"? Now that guy was a grifter. As they all are.


Whoops, that was Peter Popoff. Can't keep my con artists straight.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x504]


Yes, sir
 
ieerto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Surprised they're not shaped like crosses or Little Jesus faces.


Not surprised. Osteen hasn't ever peddled anything actually similar to Jesus
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another board I frequent is constantly getting spam like that. Buy [insert famous name] cbd gummies.
 
ukexpat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gregario: gregario: ukexpat: Not quite as bad as the magic water guy.

You mean Ernest Angley's "Miracle Spring Water"? Now that guy was a grifter. As they all are.

Whoops, that was Peter Popoff. Can't keep my con artists straight.


Whoever he is, I still see his skeevy commercials on some channels.
 
Azz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Surprised they're not shaped like crosses or Little Jesus faces.


Or dildos

/dildos for Jesus
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I only had a dollar for every time I read "Joel Osteen CBD Gummies".
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Azz: Imaginativescreenname: Surprised they're not shaped like crosses or Little Jesus faces.

Or dildos

/dildos for Jesus


You'll scream out 'Oh God'
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Step 1: Create moral panic about drugged candies

Step 2: Openly sell drugged candies

Step 3: Profit?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That article is one long advertisment.  Funny.

Also, we go to that church once in awhile.  It's big (and loud), and used to be called The Summit.  The Rockets played there before they moved to Toyota Center.  I saw many a concert there, too.

Joel doesn't take any money from collections, though.  It's all from book sales, like the Obamas (who are definitely richer).
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least it's not potato soup.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder when he'll start putting Fentanyl in them.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hinged: That article is one long advertisment.  Funny.

Also, we go to that church once in awhile.  It's big (and loud), and used to be called The Summit.  The Rockets played there before they moved to Toyota Center.  I saw many a concert there, too.

Joel doesn't take any money from collections, though.  It's all from book sales, like the Obamas (who are definitely richer).


Username almost checks out...just missing a two letter prefix..
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.