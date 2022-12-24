 Skip to content
Tennessee joins Wisconsin and goes full-on Texas
    Power outage, City of Oak Ridge, Appalachian Electric Cooperative, rolling blackouts, high winds, power grid, Electricity  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am in Tennessee and my power has been going on and off all morning long, so I'm getting a kick out of this. Not.
 
gyorg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In TN and haven't had any outages.  Bought a battery backup for the gas hot water heater and stove to run the electronics just in case.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I am in Tennessee and my power has been going on and off all morning long, so I'm getting a kick out of this. Not.


Username needs to be Winterdark?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did Tennessee cut itself off from the National power grid too? How....bootstrapy.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is for natural gas, which is how many people in Wisconsin heat their homes during winter.  Electricity is unaffected
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kkinnison: This is for natural gas, which is how many people in Wisconsin heat their homes during winter.  Electricity is unaffected


Interesting. Usually, it's the other way around. At least...that's how the gas company likes to advertise it.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My power company just put out a request to customers to reduce their usage in order to avoid rolling blackouts.

Welcome to the happy place.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take 'What happens when an industry is allowed to govern itself, with no official oversight', for $1,000
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Tennessee father always likes to talk crap about how the liberals in California have all the blackouts because of their liberalness.  I wonder how he will explain the rolling blackouts in Tennessee. 

Actually, no I don't, he is gonna blame Biden for them all Christmas weekend.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in between two nuclear plants, so I am not familiar with the concept of rolling blackouts...but the mole growing out of my stomach tells me they're not my problem.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: kkinnison: This is for natural gas, which is how many people in Wisconsin heat their homes during winter.  Electricity is unaffected

Interesting. Usually, it's the other way around. At least...that's how the gas company likes to advertise it.


In 50+ years and eight houses that had NG, I've never had a problem. But, the US has been shipping large amounts of LNG to Europe and the pipelines aren't scaled for the weather much of the US is having this week.

"Fun" is losing power in an all-electric house - for five days - in the winter. Much as I hate wood fires, I was glad that house had a fireplace insert and I had corrected the draft problem.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Parts of Kentucky go it yesterday too. Big chunk around Richmond KY had it from about 6:15 PM until the early morning.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah Tennessee. One of the highest concentrations of KKK and Trumpers in America.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Ah Tennessee. One of the highest concentrations of KKK and Trumpers in America.


Tennessee: 5 million people, and they're all related
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas doesn't do rolling blackouts, even if they say they do.

The power  goes off, and you wait 15 minutes.  It doesn't come on.  Two hours, three, four, five, and the electricity comes on for two minutes, then it goes off again.  For a day.    This continues for five days.  The ferals you have been warming in their outside shelter -- most will die in the coming year.
 
