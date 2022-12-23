 Skip to content
(Metro)   Apparently someone has been stroking the Leaning Tower of Pisa, it has gotten a lot less leany and straightened up by 1.6 inches over the last two decades   (metro.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Itsa an arta installation
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Superman?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
2c: unless you have a car and are just popping by, its one of the most overrated tourist attractions in Italy.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bad Superman?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm actually curious about the physics behind this.

Not curious enough to read the f*cking article, of course.

/where do you think you are, kid?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I'm actually curious about the physics behind this.

Not curious enough to read the f*cking article, of course.

/where do you think you are, kid?


I'm betting that there's been increased foot traffic on the non-leaning side and that is what has contributed to the shift towards the vertical.

/ Also they have done things over the 700 years (yeah...it's THAT old. The ground breaking was in 1100, it was completely in 1370) to correct the lean.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: a_room_with_a_moose: I'm actually curious about the physics behind this.

Not curious enough to read the f*cking article, of course.

/where do you think you are, kid?

I'm betting that there's been increased foot traffic on the non-leaning side and that is what has contributed to the shift towards the vertical.

/ Also they have done things over the 700 years (yeah...it's THAT old. The ground breaking was in 1100, it was completely in 1370) to correct the lean.


I know they anchored the side opposite the lean. And it was pricey.

I should hope they installed some fashion of turnbuckle to haul it back, over time.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I'm actually curious about the physics behind this.

Not curious enough to read the f*cking article, of course.

/where do you think you are, kid?


You see, Italy is the land of romance, but you usually have to be middle-aged to afford a good trip. So by that point, they're taking a fair amount of viagra or other ED medication. Since espresso and wine are the only safe things to drink in the Mexico of Europe, you're constantly in need of taking a leak. Well, people do it all around the tower of Pisa. And since pharmaceuticals are leeched into soil from our urine, instead of gay frogs, you get this.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: The more the tower straightens itself, the better the national treasure will be preserved.

Sure, you say that, but nobody's gonna be interested in it if it's completely upright.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: FTFA: The more the tower straightens itself, the better the national treasure will be preserved.

Sure, you say that, but nobody's gonna be interested in it if it's completely upright.


I dunno. It would still be a visual funny. It wasn't built all straight and t leaned after, it was leaning during construction, so all vertical design is off.  If it was straightened "plumb" everything on it would look like it was melting.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame the tourists and that dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
