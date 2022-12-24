 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Humor is 'one of the best things' in marriage". Hey, Dolly ain't wrong here   (local21news.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Dolly Parton, best things, Country Music Association Awards, Porter Wagoner, Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Humor, marriage  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Dec 2022 at 8:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing my wife still laughs every time I unzip my pants.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we both grew enough to be able to laugh at our own stupid foibles and frailties when they were pointed out... things got really easy.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Truth
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Good thing my wife still laughs every time I unzip my pants.


She laughs when I unzip my pants too!
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We both like silly sex.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: [i.pinimg.com image 826x1080]
Truth


Well yes, ice cream helps too. Don't underestimate its power.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems about right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the long run, it's the only thing.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some of the single-line best dating advice ever.  "If he/she laughs at the same things that make you laugh."
 
padraig
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Good thing my wife still laughs every time I unzip my pants.


Me too, but it's more of a nervous laugh
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Been married for over 22 years now - can't argue that.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife takes great joy in making me laugh, I'm a bit on the dour side.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.