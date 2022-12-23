 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Wisconsin goes full-on Texas   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Within the hour, We Energies announced that the pipeline issue has been addressed. So crank those muthas to 82-degrees now, Wisconsin!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Open your inbox for WIE energy though, TFers.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We Energies

*Weenergies
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.


Insulating blinds and curtains do. Problem is you will get condensation on your windows and potential mold issues.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.


Eh, plastic blinds probably aren't going to help much, but closing drapes, particularly if they're heavy, will actually make some difference in heat loss.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's fine here in Houston.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: Everything's fine here in Houston.


Just you wait.

I mean, half the country has smores poised over firepits to see when Texas loses power again.

Lighting the firepits starts when Cruz books a flight out of the country.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Energies, not to be confused with Us Energies....
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: We Energies, not to be confused with Us Energies....


It's all subjective.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
60 degrees? Lah dee dah. Look who's heating their house like the king of England.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NobleHam: NewportBarGuy: Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.

Eh, plastic blinds probably aren't going to help much


Just limit the circulation of air and said air will provide ample insulation.
 
reign424
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We no Energies, come back notha time
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So Wisconsin is the Florida and Texas of the Upper Midwest.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: We Energies, not to be confused with Us Energies....


We - Magnesium Flares
Youtube 7-fdKU8T0S8
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: We Energies

*Weenergies


When your bully cousin pins you down, gives you two noogies, and a punch in the weener.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bend over. Your Weenergies bill has arrived.
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weenies in utility bill
 
janzee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, where's Ron Johnson going?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weenergies:  "We were in the pool.  It was cold."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

janzee: Now, where's Ron Johnson going?
[Fark user image 346x750]


Moscow.

Where it's warmer.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.


Because I am a kook, I have measured and monitored this.

Double pane windows and sliding doors will STILL lose a lot of heat and will do so based on the differential between the outdoor and indoor temperature. A lot of that gets made up on a sunny day, where windows can really heat things up inside a house. People don't pay much attention, so they leave their curtains open during the day and the room heats up because of solar radiation. When the sun goes down, all that heat just radiates out of the windows unless you use blinds and curtains.

So curtains, or at least blinds, keep that from happening. And prevents the worst effects, which are at night.

A lace curtain imposes a barrier. In my house, it earns me about 3--4 degC compared to windows alone. A thick curtain AND the lace will bring that barrier to about 6--8 degC. If you have some other reflective barrier or bubble paper or both, that might earn another 5 degC, but the barriers are not necessarily synergistic, or even additive. But effects are greater for bigger indoor/outdoor gradients.

Most people know this, of course, but it leads to a daily ritual of opening curtains and using lace until you get to near full sunshine, Then open up the lace and get full insolation/radiation. Then close lace in the afternoon to get light but retain heat. Then full curtain at sundown. (more or less opposite in summer)

/ North-facing windows get "battened down" for the duration.

// It all winds up making a big difference.

/// light some incense to watch airflows. It is fascinating.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Close your blinds at night to save energy?
I would like to see the science on that one.


What the hell are winters like where you live? Stopping are from circulating against your windows will lower heat loss. Especially of you have crappy old windows or it's windy outside (or both). Hell, one winter it was so bad in my 100+ year-old house that we hung blankets across all the windows and exterior doors just to keep the house livable. The poor heater couldn't keep up.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.