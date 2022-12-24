 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Annual Canadian Adult Bumper Cars contest has over 100 participants this year. You'd think we'd know how to drive in snow, but we majored in Beer and Hockey, eh?   (kitchener.ctvnews.ca) divider line
knbwhite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
North American places named after English places trifecta in play.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just waiting to hear about the annual 100+ car pile-up on 99 near Fresno because Valley drivers consider driving 75+ MPH in 10' visibility fog to be acceptable...

That's how you know winter has arrived in the Valley.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's on the 401, I would expect nothing less.
L I
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that only people east of the Rockies didn't know how to drive in snow.
 
randomfrequency
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As far as every asshole has tried to tell me, only assholes east of them know how to drive in snow.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That would suck being out in the cold and having a car too damaged to get home.  Is the ground too frozen, or could they all dig up some nearby murdered indigenous kids and use them as sleds?
 
