NIMBYs successfully kill 400mw solar facility in Ohio
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean...400 milliwatts is hardly worth the effort.
I have farts with more power than that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solar panels suck up all the sunshine, leaving darkness in its wake.

STUDY IT OUT SHEEPLE!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume Mw, not mw

But still, Ohio gonna Ohio
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All them solar panels are just spewing solar turds everywhere!

The weird part is if solar were the standard and someone wanted to install a coal plant to generate power, people would be thinking you're crazy.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can get Solar Panel Cancer from those, just ask my pal, Becky. Oh noes, you can't, she ded.
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

coffeetime: All them solar panels are just spewing solar turds everywhere!

The weird part is if solar were the standard and someone wanted to install a coal plant to generate power, people would be thinking you're crazy.

Ever wonder who was the first person who looked at a lump of coal and decided to try burning a rock?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A modern nuclear plant generally produces a Gw doesn't it?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company decided to withdraw its proposal to build the 400-megawatt Chipmunk Solar project in the face of a grassroots campaign

Yeah right.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: wat


watt
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the utilities hadn't managed to get the corporation commission around here to fark with the ability to get a fair price for being grid-tie solar I'd have gone for solar at home years ago.

Problem is, if one puts on solar and goes grid-tie to sell back power, with all of the fees and the incredibly low rate at which they 'buy' the power, there's no benefit to it.  One has to buy power at customer-rate, but sells-back at wholesale rate, and has to pay a monthly fee above and beyond for the system to be on the grid to begin with.

This model is farking stupid.  They should charge everyone the same fee to be connected to the grid, whether or not one can provide power back to the grid or not, and then they should roll the meter backwards when one contributes.  It's very unlikely that one will contribute more than one draws, and with the simple grid-tie fee (and mandating particular safety equipment for intentional islanding and some degree of remote control from the utility company) everyone would be on the same playing field, and everyone would have incentive to add solar to the grid.  Solar here happens to be most useful when we need the extra energy at peak, so the nuclear plant can run for base load 24/7 without requiring a wild swing in power output, with solar making up much of the difference during peak hours.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

coffeetime: All them solar panels are just spewing solar turds everywhere!

The weird part is if solar were the standard and someone wanted to install a coal plant to generate power, people would be thinking you're crazy.


In Ohio? I doubt that
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I assume Mw, not mw

But still, Ohio gonna Ohio


I'd assume MW, but that's just me (and the International System of Units.)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tragedies where farmers lose out are okay if they're stiggin' it to environmentalism.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Easy to mock them, but most of you don't have to listen to the sound of photons hiatting those suckers all day long.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: A modern nuclear plant generally produces a Gw doesn't it?


Yeah, but in 10 years we will definitely have aenough people who will understand how to repair and replace and maintain solar.

Nuclear? No, we will not have enough people who know how to repair and replace and maintain nuclear power plants. We just can't can't teach the math to our high school grads. The 90s first year math is now 4th year honors math, no joke thanks to a race-to-the-bottom high school curriculum war, its a crisis, and the nuclear lobby never talks about it.
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Easy to mock them, but most of you don't have to listen to the sound of photons hiatting those suckers all day long.


It's damn noisy. Similar to how wind turbines actually gain rotary motion through bird strikes. It's Big Wind that convinced everybody to believe that. Big Bird just didn't have the media presence.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Tragedies where farmers lose out are okay if they're stiggin' it to environmentalism.


There's a guy waaaay out in Amish country that REALLY does not like wind turbines. The reason he doesn't like them because he isn't personally benefiting from them getting installed because he sold his land years ago. He just shows up anywhere anyone says wind turbine or photovoltaic. It's actually kind of impressive.

/ He's, quite literally, got nothing better to do
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MegaWatt - SI units use upper case letters because they are always someone's last name.
 
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep those things out of Smallville - they suck all the power out of Superman.

Lex is definitely behind this.
 
assjuice
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I assume Mw, not mw

But still, Ohio gonna Ohio


I assume MW, because Watt is named for a farking person.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: coffeetime: All them solar panels are just spewing solar turds everywhere!

The weird part is if solar were the standard and someone wanted to install a coal plant to generate power, people would be thinking you're crazy.

In Ohio? I doubt that


If Ohio were designing a power plant, it would likely run on meth and heroin
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ohio will never change. The gods have decreed it a punishment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, ho,
Way to go, Ohio.
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

assjuice: NateAsbestos: I assume Mw, not mw

But still, Ohio gonna Ohio

I assume MW, because Watt is named for a farking person.


That's Mr Watt
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: gameshowhost: Tragedies where farmers lose out are okay if they're stiggin' it to environmentalism.

There's a guy waaaay out in Amish country that REALLY does not like wind turbines. The reason he doesn't like them because he isn't personally benefiting from them getting installed because he sold his land years ago. He just shows up anywhere anyone says wind turbine or photovoltaic. It's actually kind of impressive.

/ He's, quite literally, got nothing better to do


he seems fun
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My favorite part was the that newcomers wanted the neighbors to maintain a rural aesthetic

LOL

Weirdest sort of gentrification I ever heard of
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those things cause eye cancer. Unlike beautiful clean coal.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

assjuice: NateAsbestos: I assume Mw, not mw

But still, Ohio gonna Ohio

I assume MW, because Watt is named for a farking person.


I thought it was named after MegaMan.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Solar power got politicized and is now yet another issue in the culture wars. Liberals and progressives and Democrats are planning for the future and Republicans reflexively HATE anything Democrats want to do, regardless of whether it is good for the country or even their own communities, therefore they must reject solar and all green technologies.

"If they are for it, we're against it."

This is why we can't have nice things.
And NIMBYS
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ohio's green energy plan invovles capturing methane and hydrogen sulfide from used Skyline Chili.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

COMALite J: coffeetime: All them solar panels are just spewing solar turds everywhere!

The weird part is if solar were the standard and someone wanted to install a coal plant to generate power, people would be thinking you're crazy.
Ever wonder who was the first person who looked at a lump of coal and decided to try burning a rock?


Probably someone who came across a natural coal seam fire.

Could be accidental too.  Jet has been used for jewelry purposes and the like since the stone age.  Whoops dropped my necklace in the fire and now it's burning like the wood too, could be useful to remember that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trumpers gonna keep on Trumpin.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We do not need additional tax revenue," said a letter from the group to the Power Siting Board.

Now there's a quote to save to remind these assholes when they come begging the federal government for help for their dying town.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Kinks - David Watts (Official Audio)
Youtube hGrniCrIHGg
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have put in a coal power solar farm.  Murica!
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I mean...400 milliwatts is hardly worth the effort.
I have farts with more power than that.


Well, I think they're festive...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Solar.

Ffs.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So an 850MW and a 400MW have been cancelled. No biggie, barely enough to power one DeLorean.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: A modern nuclear plant generally produces a Gw doesn't it?


Typically. That said there's no decay heat when the breaker trips and the only radiation hazard is being outside too long without sunscreen.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll bet my paycheck that 99.99% of those opposed are Republicans.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Never underestimate your neighbor's deeply-held desire to keep you as poor, desperate, and unhappy as he is.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From TFA: The outlook changed, largely because of the efforts of local opponents who said solar power would hurt the community by taking farmland out of production, reducing property values and damaging soil and water.

Um, how does a solar array damage soil and water?  Erosion?  Drainage?  So essentially every form of power generation and every type of land usage will damage soil and water.  Don't ever do anything.  Sit in the dark and die.
 
