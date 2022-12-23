 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Venue for couples dying to get married   (yahoo.com)
13
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jesus, these people really buy into the wedding industrial complex, don't they?

I love weddings, I love to marry people as an officiant, and I have to say that I love a nice simple wedding. Treats, favors, centerpieces are crazy. No one cares and no one remembers.

I say this after planning a wedding in one location and a month before had to move it to a different STATE. shiat like that just doesn't matter. It really doesn't.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Put flowers against the walls, they'd look amazing in contrast to the black
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, isn't getting married the number #1 cause of sex lives dying?

/ tip your waitresses
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every bride and groom are special in the exact same way as every parent is special and every child is special.
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice, a review of the comments on an Instagram post. And they say quality journalism is dead.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Well, isn't getting married the number #1 cause of sex lives dying?

/ tip your waitresses


It's at least the leading cause of divorce
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Every bride and groom are special in the exact same way as every parent is special and every child is special.


Eh as incels prove married people are a more rare breed then EVERY HUMAN sooooo...no?
 
bisi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One bride lamented that she signed a $30,000 contract after touring the old version of the facility this fall.

Jesus Christ, what is wrong with people?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A couple signed a $30,000 contract before the makeover.

And what did this contract say about remodels or it looking exactly as it did when toured?
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ktybear
5 hours ago
Put flowers against the walls, they'd look amazing in contrast to the black
Flowers on the Wall
Youtube fyyTPsSTM7U
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks more like a hotel conference room to me. Do guests now have to give a PowerPoint presentation to go with their toast?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: A couple signed a $30,000 contract before the makeover.

And what did this contract say about remodels or it looking exactly as it did when toured?


IANAL, but it seems you are renting what you see with a reasonable expectation it'll stay roughly that way
 
