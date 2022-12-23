 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Covered bridge almost uncovered by idiot   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
8
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Redbud?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, they build walls out of corn. Who's the idiot?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My mamaw loved covered bridges.  She collected paintings of them, those baked clay ones whatever those things are called, ornaments, playing cards, all sorts of tacky objets d'art.  I still have a frying pan someone painted a moonlit covered bridge on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I dated a bridge engineer for the state of Vermont.
Damn, I learned a lot from her.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That truck better not come to Pennsylvania, where we have lots of those things.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
F*ckwit...
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
filmcomment.comView Full Size
 
