(Newsweek)   The weather is getting so bad out there that whales are washing up on shore pre-exploded   (newsweek.com) divider line
12
513 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am SO glad I live in California
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chunks of sperm

Uh......
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is literally on the oceanfront. All sorts of stuff wash up to the street in places like Rockaway Beach.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Chunks of sperm

Uh......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
blow it up anyway.

/this is the way
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...sperm whale, an endangered species

They're listed as only "vulnerable" now, thanks in no small part to Big Oil.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I left some chunks of sperm on some NY streets. Well, not really chunks but a tiny puddle or two.
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One user commenting on how bad it must have spelled.

Being a journalist has to be the cushiest position possible, there is no reason to get quotes from people that were there, just quote aomones opinion on what it probably smelled like.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I am SO glad I live in California


Yup. Much cleaner beaches.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no  not again
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

olorin604: One user commenting on how bad it must have spelled.

Being a journalist has to be the cushiest position possible, there is no reason to get quotes from people that were there, just quote aomones opinion on what it probably smelled like

spelled like .

FTFY
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rock-rock, Rockaway Beach
Rock-rock, Rockaway Beach
Whale parts hiatch a ride to Rockaway Beach.
 
