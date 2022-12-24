 Skip to content
(MSN)   Murder (okay, manslaughter) pays   (msn.com) divider line
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is something seriously wrong with our justice system.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTTO "Jet"

Manslaughter
Want man to always slaughter
Manslaughter
Not daughter

Man!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His attorneys claimed he suffered from delusions because of lockdown-related stress.

"I know I set fire to that orphanage and 40 kids burned alive but the Lions lost on Thanksgiving again and I was understandably bummed so maybe just probation?"

Ahhh, to have money.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: His attorneys claimed he suffered from delusions because of lockdown-related stress.

"I know I set fire to that orphanage and 40 kids burned alive but the Lions lost on Thanksgiving again and I was understandably bummed so maybe just probation?"

Ahhh, to have money.


I got a little renewed hope in humanity because we were talking about UBI, and one friend asked, "but if I don't have a job, what would I do every day?" and my other friend said, "a lot more of us could go to law school and become pro bono defense attorneys."
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the worst porno plot ever.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: This is the worst porno plot ever.


Was the lawyer working porn boner?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: There is something seriously wrong with our justice system.


Yeah.  People run it.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What the duck.  even for a rich white guy court, that seems f'ed up
 
