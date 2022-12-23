 Skip to content
(AP News)   Could it be ... Satan?   (apnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Catholic Church, Pope, Pope Francis, Vatican City, Pope John Paul II, Roman Curia, Holy See, violence of weapons  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he trying to get knocked off?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Is he trying to get knocked off?


He's got the backing thus far - and in this day and age it's a bit harder to get someone shuffled off without notice being taken.  Considering the age most are when elected, it's generally easier to wait a few years for them to die anyway rather than get up to skullduggery
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you Enid.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'and of living "hypocritical" double lives'

Is there any other kind?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Can you find the pope in the pizza?

Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: 'and of living "hypocritical" double lives'

Is there any other kind?


A double life you're living for the sake of someone else.  For instance people that aren't into their spouse any more but keep it seeming ok for the kids' sake
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably Monica.
Maybe Santa, but he's busy right now.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, against my better judgement, I like this Pope.

Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frkkin pope. Really? "Elegant demon" 16 years after I have to pick a fark handle?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time to get.. the bishop

nyclon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ol' Derpy Bastard: I have to admit, against my better judgement, I like this Pope.

At first glance I thought of The Exorcist instead of Dune.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I came into this thread with the intentions of seriously posting my thoughts on the Pope. I was greeted by.....memes. Wonderful, wonderful memes. Its beautiful. I love fark.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good on him for doing this. The same Pope made the "Bishop of Bling" take an oath of poverty and move to an ascetic monastery in penance
 
Oysterman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An elegant demon, you say?

/Initially misread as "elephant demon," which I think there's also a strong argument for
 
