(Fox News) The Mayor is dead. Long live the Mayor (foxnews.com)
    Santa Monica, California, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, Santa Monica State Beach, single-engine Cessna airplane  
posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 10:15 PM



8 Comments
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Current mayor went on to confirm that you should never link to Russian propaganda site fox news.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Santa Monica Bay, it is said, usually gives up her dead.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was taught that it's better to ditch just offshore rather than try to work your way from 60 to 0 in sand.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to hate her son and daughter-in-law who now live in Wexford?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Popup I got:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do people really wear Fox News gear? In all the pics of MAGA knuckleheads we've had over the years, I don't think I've ever seen anyone sporting team FoxNews clothing.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't count on it, MasterBlaster.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Popup I got:

[Fark user image 510x190]

Do people really wear Fox News gear? In all the pics of MAGA knuckleheads we've had over the years, I don't think I've ever seen anyone sporting team FoxNews clothing.


Wear the Fox hat?

No, I don't think I will.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's your problem
 
