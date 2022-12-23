 Skip to content
(KFVS 12)   Rural kids celebrate Christmas winning gifts & visit from freakish mascot of defunct toystore chain   (kfvs12.com) divider line
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in the region, and a lot of the locals do their Xmas shopping at the Rural King. I don't think Rural King has a mascot, but they really sorta oughta.
 
Bondith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HURR HURR HURRRRR
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Use the opportunity to sign the family up for CHIP.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wild - never seen this before.  Most of the town is laid out as spokes radiating off a circle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Fark.com liter.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wild - never seen this before.  Most of the town is laid out as spokes radiating off a circle.

[Fark user image 538x448]


There is a historical reason for that. The design was similar to the street layout of Washington DC, because a wealthy coal mine owner named Joseph Leiters planned to have Zeigler declared the capital of the United States by Teddy Roosevelt in exchange for all the donations he had made to Roosevelt's campaign.

"In 1880 George Pullman, the owner and founder of the Pullman railroad car and coach company, had built his own company town just south of Chicago, and the Leiters saw an opportunity to do the same thing in Franklin County. President Roosevelt always considered himself a country boy at heart and had a love for hunting and fishing, and the Leiters knew they had the area that would satisfy the President's favorite pastime. Here on the Leiter property in Franklin County was an abundance of quail and ducks, buffalo and deer, and plenty of rabbits and squirrels, and they knew it was a perfect spot for the President to live. Joseph hired an architect familiar with the design for Washington DC, to come to Franklin County to design the town he planned to build.

The design would be likened to the nation's capital with a circle and streets running from it like spokes from a wagon wheel. As Leiter began building his town, he decided to name it Zeigler in honor of his father's middle name. The Leiters and their rich friends knew it was time to flex their powerful financial muscles and call in the political favors and attempt to convince the President to move the White House and the nation's capital to the Leiters Franklin County town of Zeigler.

The political contacts were made and the lobbying began, and the wheels were put into motion for the big move to have Zeigler as the nation's capital. Everything seemed to be moving in the right direction for the Leiters, and Joseph opened his coal mine on June 8th, 1904, and brought the first load of coal to the surface. His future now looked brighter than ever, but it would be short-lived.

The very next day after the mine's grand opening, Joseph's father died from a rare heart disease, and Joseph's future suddenly began looking dim. Not only was his future in jeopardy, but the blank checks that he had enjoyed for most of his life would probably be in jeopardy, and his chances of getting the Presidential White House moved to Zeigler, died with his powerful father. "

Leiters was an early proponent of "Right to Work", meaning he was a ruthless strike breaker and hirer of scabs.

"Labor problems with the Klu Klux Klan and the unions began to take a toll on the man who claimed that he would always operate "union-free," and it came to the point where he had to struggle to protect his own property.

He built a large fence around his mine that resembled an army fort, and mounted large searchlights and several large-caliber "Gattling Guns" around his mine and the town's entrances, and issued orders to the gun-slinging thugs he had hired as security guards, that they were to "shoot to kill" any trespassers. Joseph continued to build his town which consisted of a large two-story colonial-style office building in the center of the circle, and a large personal home that was located along with a company store on the circle. He built schools and a hospital and donated land so the local churches could be built. Joseph's "master & slave" attitude finally led to his downfall in the coal industry, and after a few severe mine explosions, he got out of the business in 1910 and leased his holdings to the Bell and Zoller Coal Company. His dreams and plans were shattered, and he returned to Chicago where he continued to be very successful in other businesses."

https://www.legendsofamerica.com/il-zeigler/
 
