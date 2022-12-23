 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   "Choosy smugglers choose Jif"   (news10.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Transportation Security Administration, Firearm, gun parts, Transport, jars of peanut butter, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I prefer Peter Pan myself.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.fastcompany.netView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Who would have thought the dog would get a hit on peanut butter?"
Dog handler glancing around nervously...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a Bersa 380, the cheapest of handguns you can go to jail for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure what he was thinking. The scanners would spot the peanut butter easily, not to mention the parts.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not sure what he was thinking. The scanners would spot the peanut butter easily, not to mention the parts.


Yup. To a scanner that peanut butter might as well be water. Organics (fabrics, plants, etc) show up as certain color, metal a completely different color.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what that means?

It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!!
Youtube Z3ZAGBL6UBA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who throws the first stone now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: "Who would have thought the dog would get a hit on peanut butter?"
Dog handler glancing around nervously...


Forget the dog handler. What has that passenger been doing that he needs a gun to get the dog to lick peanut butter?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pronounced "Jeef".
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you should shove your handguns up your assholes.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can carry peanut butter through a TSA checkpoint and on to a plane?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Smuggle a gun onboard concealed in 2 jars of peanut butter.

Step 2: ???

Step 3: Profit!!!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not sure what he was thinking. The scanners would spot the peanut butter easily, not to mention the parts.


How stupid do you have to be to imagine x-rays wouldn't penetrate peanut butter?

[thought balloon above his head: next time, chunky!!!]
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to know the thought processes here - why on earth did he think that packing a handgun in peanut butter and trying to take it on a flight in hand luggage was a good idea?

Was he just trying to avoid check-in luggage fees?

It's just mind-blowing that a grown adult would think this was a good idea.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: It's just mind-blowing that a grown adult would think this was a good idea.


Equally mind-blowing: It was at JFK, not some random Florida airport.

/ flight was probably heading there though
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody Beretta lay a finger on my butterfinger

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a civil offense with a $15K fine?  It wasn't inadvertent. He was smuggling a loaded handgun onto a commercial flight.  This should be a serious felony, with serious felony time.  Had he succeeded, he could have commandeered the plane and redirected it to, I don't know, Alabama?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the KY jelly that he packed?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: And that's why you should shove your handguns up your assholes.


But I only have one asshole "/
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batrachoseps: Why is this a civil offense with a $15K fine?  It wasn't inadvertent. He was smuggling a loaded handgun onto a commercial flight.  This should be a serious felony, with serious felony time.  Had he succeeded, he could have commandeered the plane and redirected it to, I don't know, Alabama?


I hear you, and yes, but probably mostly because he could just claim "I was all scared to death for my safety walking around <wherever the fark he was going> - honest!"  You can't prove intent to mess with the flight without some other indication that was the case, and just smuggling a gun without intent to do anything in particular is indeed a fine offense.  They'd need records of some sort of him planning nefarious shiat to do more than that to him, unless he was one of those idiots that immediately launch into their terrorist manifesto when caught, or brandished it or talked about it like an evil more stable genius

/no comment on the law being that way - but that's how it is
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: batrachoseps: Why is this a civil offense with a $15K fine?  It wasn't inadvertent. He was smuggling a loaded handgun onto a commercial flight.  This should be a serious felony, with serious felony time.  Had he succeeded, he could have commandeered the plane and redirected it to, I don't know, Alabama?

I hear you, and yes, but probably mostly because he could just claim "I was all scared to death for my safety walking around <wherever the fark he was going> - honest!"  You can't prove intent to mess with the flight without some other indication that was the case, and just smuggling a gun without intent to do anything in particular is indeed a fine offense.  They'd need records of some sort of him planning nefarious shiat to do more than that to him, unless he was one of those idiots that immediately launch into their terrorist manifesto when caught, or brandished it or talked about it like an evil more stable genius

/no comment on the law being that way - but that's how it is


On a similar note - getting caught with a gun with no concealed carry license is not automatically a felony in a lot of places, even California.  As long as you didn't show it off, scare people, get up to bad shiat, whatever - you just had it - it's almost always a misdemeanor.  We're remarkably cavalier as a nation about that shiat - are you terribly surprised, really?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Why is this a civil offense with a $15K fine?  It wasn't inadvertent. He was smuggling a loaded handgun onto a commercial flight.  This should be a serious felony, with serious felony time.  Had he succeeded, he could have commandeered the plane and redirected it to, I don't know, Alabama?


It was in checked luggage
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
wonder if the airport played the "Mission Impossible" theme song overhead while the big bust went down.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dogs are coffee connoisseurs these days.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: MillionDollarMo: And that's why you should shove your handguns up your assholes.

But I only have one asshole "/


If you have handguns you can always punch more assholes.
Taint hard.
 
Mabman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, the gun-sniffing dogs were actually fooled. If it wasn't for that pesky x-ray machine...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Peanut Butter Conspiracy-Why Did I Get So High
Youtube GAH0zaShnwE
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: edmo: Not sure what he was thinking. The scanners would spot the peanut butter easily, not to mention the parts.

How stupid do you have to be to imagine x-rays wouldn't penetrate peanut butter?

[thought balloon above his head: next time, chunky!!!]


You hide the gun parts in the jar full of nuts and bolts, then you pour warmed peanut butter in.   Then when going through TSA, just say you didn't want the nuts and bolts to make a lot of noise in shipping.   It's not like they are going to sort them out.   Wait.  Why are we doing this again? Can't you just ship the parts to yourself.  Or you can travel with a gun.  You need a certain grade locking luggage but there is a procedure for it.

I was told about it by a service technician who said he keeps a gun in his tool chest.  The barrel of the gun was cemented shut but it was technically a gun.   His tools were quite expensive and the safety procedure for guns meat his tools were kept secure.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: yakmans_dad: edmo: Not sure what he was thinking. The scanners would spot the peanut butter easily, not to mention the parts.

How stupid do you have to be to imagine x-rays wouldn't penetrate peanut butter?

[thought balloon above his head: next time, chunky!!!]

You hide the gun parts in the jar full of nuts and bolts, then you pour warmed peanut butter in.   Then when going through TSA, just say you didn't want the nuts and bolts to make a lot of noise in shipping.   It's not like they are going to sort them out.   Wait.  Why are we doing this again? Can't you just ship the parts to yourself.  Or you can travel with a gun.  You need a certain grade locking luggage but there is a procedure for it.

I was told about it by a service technician who said he keeps a gun in his tool chest.  The barrel of the gun was cemented shut but it was technically a gun.   His tools were quite expensive and the safety procedure for guns meat his tools were kept secure.


Outside the box thinking inside the box
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did the person not understand how dangerous that was?  What if someone had a peanut allergy??
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Looks like a Bersa 380, the cheapest of handguns you can go to jail for.


Better than this piece of shiat
palmettostatearmory.comView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, I remember what the procedure was.  It had to be a hard case luggage.  TSA had to inspect his luggage with him present.  Then it got locked with a lock which TSA didn't have a skeleton key for.  (not a TSA lock), and they would make sure he got his luggage at the destination.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: RolandTGunner: Looks like a Bersa 380, the cheapest of handguns you can go to jail for.

Better than this piece of shiat
[palmettostatearmory.com image 768x768]


What in the hell is that abortion?  Dammit I'm wishing that shiat to the cornfield right now.  Erase erase erase!
 
