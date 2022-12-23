 Skip to content
(BBC)   British tabloid after publishing Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan Markle: Was that wrong? Should we not have done that? The Sun is there   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?


because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone who's my age thinks the same way"

Speak for your own tiny mind.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: "Everyone who's my age thinks the same way"

Speak for your own tiny mind.


Bold of you to assume Jeremy Clarkson has a mind.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can has typing, so there's some kind of motor neurons.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: He can has typing, so there's some kind of motor neurons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?


Because she exposed the fact that nice is different from good.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if he and "everyone his age" feels this way, why do their opinions even matter?  Odds are enormously against Harry or his progeny ever assuming the monarchy, and even if somehow his older brother's entire line somehow died, what the hell difference does it make anyway?

Given the pretty terrible behavior displayed by the prior generation, and even some of the lurid rumors surrounding the crown prince, it sounds like Harry and Meghan may well be the only ones in recent memory to marry for-love and hopefully to remain faithful towards each other.

The opinions of people like Clarkson simply shouldn't matter.  He's not part of the relationship.
 
darkone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: LordOfThePings: He can has typing, so there's some kind of motor neurons.

[Fark user image 654x693]


Good, good, can we come up with something depraved enough about Jeremy "I've bought a big motor to compenstate" Clarkson that makes the news. It won't be easy, who am I kidding this is new fark, we need reddit.
 
cide1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jeremy's brand is outrage.  This is what he does, and what he sells.  I don't think he personally believes any of it, it's for entertainment.  Gordon Ramsey is the same thing when in character.  He went too far this time, but it's hard to stay on the ridge of a mountain for years without swerving one way into obscurity or the other way into getting cancelled.
 
oldfool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - The Reason I hate Top Gear
Youtube xgABbHPdwH4
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?


Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

British tabloids to their readership:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shut up and drive Jeremy
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

British tabloids to their readership:

[Fark user image 680x493]


I've been lied to by my divining dice.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?


Dude, everyone, the public, the press, loved Meghan when she started dating Harry and up to and beyond the wedding. She was seen as perfect for him, someone who was used to being in the public eye. But everyone in the Royal family, and pretty much everyone in public life, gets some bad press and the moment that happened to Harry and Meghan they threw their toys out of the pram and screamed racism.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Dude, everyone, the public, the press, loved Meghan when she started dating Harry and up to and beyond the wedding. She was seen as perfect for him, someone who was used to being in the public eye. But everyone in the Royal family, and pretty much everyone in public life, gets some bad press and the moment that happened to Harry and Meghan they threw their toys out of the pram and screamed racism.


I'll be honest, I'm an American so I know racism when I see it and I've seen a lot of racism in Engerlang
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.


Because people who want privacy want to carry on with the fancy royal duties, keep the perks, then sign huge deals with Oprah, Nexflix, Spotify and a book deal and have their publicist release juicy soundbites and claims every time they're not in the headlines for a few days.....
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

British tabloids to their readership:

[Fark user image 680x493]


The Firm?

The Firm - Star Trekkin'
Youtube FCARADb9asE
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We should remind everyone that Jeremy got his start siphoning leaded gas without spitting.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

Because people who want privacy want to carry on with the fancy royal duties, keep the perks, then sign huge deals with Oprah, Nexflix, Spotify and a book deal and have their publicist release juicy soundbites and claims every time they're not in the headlines for a few days.....


That's not an either/or thing. They can participate in public life and still have the right to keep parts of their lives private.

It's insane that anyone thinks otherwise.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why on Earth would anybody even pay attention to a guy who can't break nine minutes at the Nürburgring? Bleeding Christ.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Dude, everyone, the public, the press, loved Meghan when she started dating Harry and up to and beyond the wedding. She was seen as perfect for him, someone who was used to being in the public eye. But everyone in the Royal family, and pretty much everyone in public life, gets some bad press and the moment that happened to Harry and Meghan they threw their toys out of the pram and screamed racism.

I'll be honest, I'm an American so I know racism when I see it and I've seen a lot of racism in Engerlang


There are huge race riots going on in Paris right now and Fark is all but ignoring it.

The EU itself carried out a survey that said the UK was just about the least racist country in Europe.

No country is perfect, there will always be some bad people, but compared to the US we're a beacon of perfection. We just got an Asian Prime Minister and no one cares, unlike the US where millions of Americans went batshiat when Obama was elected. The UK hasn't had formal segregation within living memory. In WWII US troops coming here had to be warned that here black soldiers would be sharing the same pubs, train compartments etc and they had to deal with it.

/An American criticising the UK for racism. Priceless.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

British tabloids to their readership:

[Fark user image 680x493]


This.  The daily fail is ridiculous in it's coverage and opinion pieces of them.   It's really disgusting.   Though I did get a chuckle when I saw the headline somewhere that the Netflix series "Harry and Meghan" was considered a hit in the UK.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has Jeremy absorbed Piers Morgan?  Why does he care about Markle?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Everyone who's my age thinks the same way", Cluckson said.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JessieL: That's not an either/or thing. They can participate in public life and still have the right to keep parts of their lives private.

It's insane that anyone thinks otherwise.


Who thinks otherwise? They were treated the same by the press as other members of the royal family. What exactly do you thing happened to them that didn't happen to others? Even the Netflix documentary had to fake footage of Harry being "hounded" by the press. They used footage of UK D list celeb Katie Price attending court, photos of a Harry Potter premier where no royals attended, the media chasing a car that contained Michael Cohen, and a shot of Harry being "hounded" but they edited out the fact that he was with a former girlfriend, not Meghan....
'A complete travesty': Royal experts round on Sussexes after their latest Netflix trailer | Daily Mail Online

I blame Harry in this. It is clear he did not warn Meghan what she was letting herself in for.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: This.  The daily fail is ridiculous in it's coverage and opinion pieces of them.   It's really disgusting.


You think?

She's a megastar from her tiara to her ivory slippers: RACHEL JOHNSON on the magic ofMeghan

Meghan Markle the Style Princess: Why Prince Harry's fiancée is now the most powerful woman in fashion

Yes, he's mine! Meghan puts a protective arm around Harry on her first outing as the Duchess of Sussex

In an era of doom and gloom, with Britain divided about Brexit and the US tearing itself apart over Trump, this glossy Californian might be the best addition to our dusty old monarchy in decades.

My, hasn't she changed! From a smiley toddler clutching her favourite toy to her regal wave as a princess-to-be... the Mail looks at how Meghan Markle has blossomed year by year

TV exec who hired Meghan for Suits reveals how the bride-to-be loves to CUDDLE Kensington Palace staff - and tells them: 'I'm American, I hug'

According to a report by Us Weekly, the actress was introduced to Her Majesty on 3rd September at Balmoral while the couple were visiting Prince Charles at nearby Birkhall. 'It went well,' a source close to Harry reportedly told the magazine. 'It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters. 'She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.'

Meet the M-crowd: Meghan Markle's right-on social circle who are set to take London by storm as her romance with Prince Harry gets ever more serious

Meghan looked cool despite the 30 degree heat, sporting shades by Finlay & Co, a range loved by Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall, while proud as punch Harry was in an Invictus branded shirt and sunglasses too. And the actress proved that she's ready to fit seamlessly into the royal fold by practicing her first royal handshake as she greeted children who were seated nearby. While Meghan attended the Invictus opening ceremony on Saturday

Prince Harry had a 'crush' on Meghan Markle's Suits character Rachel Zane for TWO YEARS before meeting her - and told a friend she was his 'ideal girl'

Harry and Meghan are cousins! Remarkable family tree dating back to 1480 reveals royal is related to his girlfriend

A source told the website: 'Meghan knows she can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice. 'She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal.'

Yeah, appalling...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: JessieL: That's not an either/or thing. They can participate in public life and still have the right to keep parts of their lives private.

It's insane that anyone thinks otherwise.

Who thinks otherwise? They were treated the same by the press as other members of the royal family. What exactly do you thing happened to them that didn't happen to others? Even the Netflix documentary had to fake footage of Harry being "hounded" by the press. They used footage of UK D list celeb Katie Price attending court, photos of a Harry Potter premier where no royals attended, the media chasing a car that contained Michael Cohen, and a shot of Harry being "hounded" but they edited out the fact that he was with a former girlfriend, not Meghan....
'A complete travesty': Royal experts round on Sussexes after their latest Netflix trailer | Daily Mail Online

I blame Harry in this. It is clear he did not warn Meghan what she was letting herself in for.


LOL.   You're linking to the daily farking Mail as some appeal to authority?   "Royal Experts" are parasites.   Unless I missed where Oxbridge was offering degrees in "Royal Expertry".
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Dude, everyone, the public, the press, loved Meghan when she started dating Harry and up to and beyond the wedding. She was seen as perfect for him, someone who was used to being in the public eye. But everyone in the Royal family, and pretty much everyone in public life, gets some bad press and the moment that happened to Harry and Meghan they threw their toys out of the pram and screamed racism.

I'll be honest, I'm an American so I know racism when I see it and I've seen a lot of racism in Engerlang

There are huge race riots going on in Paris right now and Fark is all but ignoring it.

The EU itself carried out a survey that said the UK was just about the least racist country in Europe.

No country is perfect, there will always be some bad people, but compared to the US we're a beacon of perfection. We just got an Asian Prime Minister and no one cares, unlike the US where millions of Americans went batshiat when Obama was elected. The UK hasn't had formal segregation within living memory. In WWII US troops coming here had to be warned that here black soldiers would be sharing the same pubs, train compartments etc and they had to deal with it.

/An American criticising the UK for racism. Priceless.


Hey asshole, I'm not racist, I didn't choose to live here.  Everyone thinks Europe is racist and guess who's part of Europe, Bonger?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: Carter Pewterschmidt: Only You Can See This: Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?

Incorrect.  It's because there are still (a diminishing number of) British people who buy and read tabloid newspapers and worst of all, believe what they're told.  They liked Meghan - a lot - until they were told by the papers to hate them because they wanted privacy.  Then The Firm didn't step in and help them, and it got worse.

Because people who want privacy want to carry on with the fancy royal duties, keep the perks, then sign huge deals with Oprah, Nexflix, Spotify and a book deal and have their publicist release juicy soundbites and claims every time they're not in the headlines for a few days.....

That's not an either/or thing. They can participate in public life and still have the right to keep parts of their lives private.

It's insane that anyone thinks otherwise.


Not Carter.  Carter thinks that Royal people should be on the Truman Show for their entire lives and also I guess that we should even have monarchies?  fark Monarchies, abolish the monarchy.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?

because British people are... mentally challenged and need their monarchy to be as white and as purely inbred as possible or else... trans people will... annex London for... Denmark?


Now I know you are just being silly.

I have it on good authority that there's no such thing as Denmark

/teach the conTROVersy
 
AeAe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's good about Jeremy Clarkson is that he's old and will die soon.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Normally, I pay about as much attention to anything regarding the Royal Family as I do sports, which is to say, none at all.

But I have ask. Why is it that we are supposed to hate Harry and Meagan so much?


Because racists want everyone to be racists.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cide1: Jeremy's brand is outrage.  This is what he does, and what he sells.  I don't think he personally believes any of it, it's for entertainment.


Of course not. The only Professional Outrage hocker in the world who does buy into it is his former punchbag now bosom buddy Piers Moron who has had verifiable psychotic, seething, froth-at-mouth antipathy towards Meghan because she didn't fawn over him at dinner once. Once.
 
Frederf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old British men have a tremendous vein of... not racism or nationalism per se but an intense demand for tradition rarely I see rivaled. The US doesn't really have the like. It is unyielding.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AeAe: What's good about Jeremy Clarkson is that he's old and will die soon.


I used to like his work on the car shows, but christ he's sure gone full-trash in a short period of time afterward.

His editorial was just pointless, vicious, cruel and written to serve himself and appeal himself to the awful trash full of bile against her in the UK. He's only sorry because it didn't go for him as planned. Oopsies.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a very English thing to point out she is somehow black. She's as black as George Clooney. She'd have to put on blackface to pass for black. Police dogs like her. The only thing you should notice looking at her is that your pants have gotten tighter.

Should she be in the "royal" famil? Why not, they killed the last pretentious git hundreds of years ago. It's been a long line of German sausage stuffers since they chopped off some heads.
 
