How do Americans feel about Elon Musk? Just like in an election, about a third of respondents think one way, a third feel another way, and the last set have no clue what the hell is going on
    Elon Musk, United States, Twitter, Joe Biden  
MrHormel
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  
Musk is TechMAGA - viewed no differently than Trump at this point.
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  
Yesterday, Zach Weinersmith published the most plausible defense of Elon Musk that I've ever seen. Okay, it's still not actually parsimonious or plausible, just way more plausible than "He is a genius free-speech champion whose mind works at a level you can't comprehend."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  
And just like with candidates, their background stories are artificially constructed by corporate media.
 
NakedApe
1 hour ago  
You forgot the people who don't give a damn about Elon Musk.
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
I feel he needs his own Fark tab
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

John Mastodon is the man Elon Musk wishes he could be.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  
In this instance, the last set are the lucky ones.
 
litespeed74
1 hour ago  
1. He's a farking idiot narcissist piece of shiat
2. He's rich, therefore he is smart, patriotic and believes in freedumb.
3. Both sides are bad.

This country is farked
 
General Tom Foolery
55 minutes ago  
Trailblazers are a little wacko. God bless them.
 
UNC_Samurai
53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jedbone
52 minutes ago  
I get that humans are often enamored of celebrities and the wealthy, but we seem to have completely lost the ability to separate the assclown charlatans from those actually deserving of adulation.
 
whidbey
49 minutes ago  
And poll after poll shows that Musk isn't overwhelmingly unpopular with the American public, either

Which is too bad, because the problem would be taking care of itself.
 
NotARocketScientist
48 minutes ago  
My dad is a conservative banker who worked in programming. All I had to do was tell him that Musk fired half of the programming staff because he considered them unnecessary and he was instantly anti-Musk.
 
Exile On Beale Street
47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [media.tenor.com image 498x373]


The greatest thing about that is that Apu is protecting James Woods.
 
culebra
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
43 minutes ago  

culebra: [Fark user image 640x800]


It was actually $46B when you factor in closing costs, but what's another $2B anyway.


Musk is a tool, kind of like Ted Underhill.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
36 minutes ago  
my GOD can this farking guy PLEASE just OD on xanax or heroin already
 
genner
36 minutes ago  
That guy who guest stared and Rick and Morty?
What was he famous for again?
 
General Tom Foolery
34 minutes ago  

Jedbone: I get that humans are often enamored of celebrities and the wealthy, but we seem to have completely lost the ability to separate the assclown charlatans from those actually deserving of adulation.


But he's more than a charlatan, no?

SpaceX doing what NASA can't, starlink bringing internet to many, Tesla prompting the big car companies to play catchup.

Arrogant, weird, and other things, yes.

I don't believe he's anti-social.
 
Exile On Beale Street
34 minutes ago  

culebra: [Fark user image image 640x800]


I read something somewhere calling his firing everyone the "Night Of The Gone Wives"
 
whidbey
33 minutes ago  

NakedApe: You forgot the people who don't give a damn about Elon Musk.


They should be forgotten.  They're useless.
 
Exile On Beale Street
33 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: culebra: [Fark user image 640x800]

It was actually $46B when you factor in closing costs, but what's another $2B anyway.


Musk is a tool, kind of like Ted Underhill.


Mrs. Stanwyk!
 
AeAe
32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: my GOD can this farking guy PLEASE just OD on xanax or heroin already


Did you see that pic with his shirt off? This fat fark is at high risk for a stroke or a heart attack.
 
Jedbone
31 minutes ago  
I suppose it's the "famous for being famous" trope. People don't even bother to peek under the hood, they just take the fawning stories at face value. It takes a good deal of scandal for the lofty to fall from their perch in the public eye, but it does happen occasionally.
 
Jedbone
27 minutes ago  

General Tom Foolery: Jedbone: I get that humans are often enamored of celebrities and the wealthy, but we seem to have completely lost the ability to separate the assclown charlatans from those actually deserving of adulation.

But he's more than a charlatan, no?

SpaceX doing what NASA can't, starlink bringing internet to many, Tesla prompting the big car companies to play catchup.

Arrogant, weird, and other things, yes.

I don't believe he's anti-social.


'Tis true. I gave the guy some significant rope for pushing those boundaries, even though he kinda struck me as a huckster. But new stories and his last year+'s antics have cast that aside. More power to his tech companies though.

///should I invest in Dogecoin???
 
General Tom Foolery
26 minutes ago  

Jedbone: General Tom Foolery: Jedbone: I get that humans are often enamored of celebrities and the wealthy, but we seem to have completely lost the ability to separate the assclown charlatans from those actually deserving of adulation.

But he's more than a charlatan, no?

SpaceX doing what NASA can't, starlink bringing internet to many, Tesla prompting the big car companies to play catchup.

Arrogant, weird, and other things, yes.

I don't believe he's anti-social.

'Tis true. I gave the guy some significant rope for pushing those boundaries, even though he kinda struck me as a huckster. But new stories and his last year+'s antics have cast that aside. More power to his tech companies though.

///should I invest in Dogecoin???


Don't ask me or him if you should invest in Dogecoin.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
26 minutes ago  

AeAe: Teddy Brosevelt: my GOD can this farking guy PLEASE just OD on xanax or heroin already

Did you see that pic with his shirt off? This fat fark is at high risk for a stroke or a heart attack.


that would be fine too.  i just want to stop hearing about him and his cult of weird losers.
 
swahnhennessy
26 minutes ago  
If he'd never done anything newsworthy and I'd only first heard of him after buying Twitter, I'd hate him as much as I do now simply for all the absolute bullsh*t he's throwing out on the platform. Misinformation and straight up lies. He took a problematic thing and made it much, much worse.
Because free speech is all about spreading false information, I guess.
What a wonderful gift to democracy.
 
jso2897
17 minutes ago  

General Tom Foolery: Trailblazers are a little wacko. God bless them.


Can we stay on topic, please?
 
Gordon Bennett
14 minutes ago  
Twitter is not 'the digital town square'. It's a farking website. Get over yourself, Elmo.
 
tnpir
11 minutes ago  
I think he's a douchebag, but no one asked me.
 
trerro
9 minutes ago  
He managed to convince a bunch of people to give him a bunch of money to start an electric car company and a space company, both of which have made useful tech advances that all can benefit from. This is a good thing...

..but he's also a colossal dick, raging narcissist, and his companies succeed only in spite of his leadership - enough people are attracted to the goal and the massive funding that they'll work around him to get shiat done.

Prior to the Twitter fiasco, I'd argue he was a net gain - he was useful to multiple causes, even if purely because he knew how to get other rich people to give him money. The problem is that Twitter affects public discourse and politics in ways a car factory doesn't, and the bullshiat he's pulling can cause serious damage to the functioning of multiple republics, in ways that are measured in dictatorship count and  Twitter also requires an enormous staff to effectively run, which he fired.

So yeah, he's always been a mixed bag, and the hype has never matched the reality, but this Twitter BS has the potential to cause serious damage that could more than negate what was accomplished in the past.
 
