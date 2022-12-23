 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Vietnam Vet uses intuition to win lottery jackpot six times...in one sitting   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy, Lottery, combination of anniversary dates, Vietnam-era veteran, resident Raymond Roberts Sr., local Royal Liquors store, Life lottery tickets, Fall River man, Scratchcard  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 4:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he has been playing in multiple games for over 20 years, the lottery said in a press release.

So, not one sitting.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years? 6 tickets a draw?  He's still in the red
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lump sum for 5, annual payments on the 6th.

Not a bad idea.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as the voice of Lee Greenwood swelled, a Bald Eagle shed a gratified tear, and the ghost of Gen. Westmoreland ejaculated over the bare back of a prostrate Vo Nguyen Giap.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells fishy. Much like his beard.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle was a jerk like that. He always bought two or more lottery tickets with the same numbers, so if someone else had the same numbers, he would get a larger share than other winners.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: he has been playing in multiple games for over 20 years, the lottery said in a press release.

So, not one sitting.


Maybe he's been in a wheelchair for 20 years?  Huh, smartalec?  Maybe the photo is the first time he's been able to stand up since the 90s.
 
derfiticulum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to convince lottery-playing friends and acquaintances that multiple tickets of the same numbers is a much smarter bet than multiple tickets of different numbers.

Many think that playing two sets of numbers doubles your odds of winning. Your odds don't go from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 146 million. It changes your odds to 2 in 292 million.

But the way it always seems to happen is that nobody wins, nobody wins, nobody wins, 5 people win. So multiple sets of the same numbers mean that you'll take a much larger share of the winnings.

However, no amount of convincing will change a lotter-player's mind. They'll keep getting multiple sets of numbers.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in the military psy warfare branch.  Gives him an unfair advantage. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vietnam vet?  I didn't read the article, did it mention where their office was?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My father was in Vietnam. Or so my mother told me. I grew up without financial assistance. Life has been difficult. But I think I found the way. But I'd like to buy a car.

By the way, McDonalds opened in Hanoi. I think we won after all.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've never heard of a lottery game that has essentially unlimited winnings to be paid out. They're usually either:
1. A jackpot, and that jackpot can be split among multiple winners, or;
2. Scratch tickets with a top prize, and the number of top prize are limited (one, maybe two or three of them in some games).

This game literally has a prize of $25k a year for 20 years and it's a numbers game like other ticketed drawings. In theory, something like hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of people could get "their lucky numbers" from a TV show like LOST and the lottery commission would be on the hook to pay out prizes worth far more than the revenue from tickets.
 
gyorg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only asking winners what makes them winners teaches you nothing about what makes winners.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, he's at least 70. $25k/year x6 sounds like a nice cushion if you weren't being eaten by the agent Orange. Should have passed the winning tickets to his grandkids, if he had them.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I've never heard of a lottery game that has essentially unlimited winnings to be paid out. They're usually either:
1. A jackpot, and that jackpot can be split among multiple winners, or;
2. Scratch tickets with a top prize, and the number of top prize are limited (one, maybe two or three of them in some games).

This game literally has a prize of $25k a year for 20 years and it's a numbers game like other ticketed drawings. In theory, something like hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of people could get "their lucky numbers" from a TV show like LOST and the lottery commission would be on the hook to pay out prizes worth far more than the revenue from tickets.


If you dig down in the rules, there is a cap. Above a certain number of winners for one drawing (~20, I think), the prize becomes a shared pool.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: Many think that playing two sets of numbers doubles your odds of winning. Your odds don't go from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 146 million. It changes your odds to 2 in 292 million.


Can you expand on why you think 1 in 146 is different than 2 in 292?  (I know I left out the millions.  Add them in if they make a difference.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If you dig down in the rules, there is a cap. Above a certain number of winners for one drawing (~20, I think), the prize becomes a shared pool.


Ah, that's a bingo!

I knew there had to be some way for the lottery to cap their losses.
 
dywed88
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: I've been trying to convince lottery-playing friends and acquaintances that multiple tickets of the same numbers is a much smarter bet than multiple tickets of different numbers.

Many think that playing two sets of numbers doubles your odds of winning. Your odds don't go from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 146 million. It changes your odds to 2 in 292 million.

But the way it always seems to happen is that nobody wins, nobody wins, nobody wins, 5 people win. So multiple sets of the same numbers mean that you'll take a much larger share of the winnings.

However, no amount of convincing will change a lotter-player's mind. They'll keep getting multiple sets of numbers.


Good on them, because that is a terrible idea.

Buying two tickets with the same number is going to have an even worse expected value than two tickets with different sets of mumbers.

If you are the only winner you paid twice as much for the same prize. If there is one other winner, you paid twice as much to increase your prize by 33%. If there are five extra winners you paid twice as much to increase your prize by 71%. Etc.

Being twice as likely to win is far more valuable. Plus you can win multiple prizes.

If you know which numbers will win an enormous jackpot, buying multiple tickets could be a good idea to limit erosion due multiple winners, but explaining it to the Lottery people may be awkward. But if you don't know what will win, two different sets of numbers is best.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dywed88: derfiticulum: I've been trying to convince lottery-playing friends and acquaintances that multiple tickets of the same numbers is a much smarter bet than multiple tickets of different numbers.

Many think that playing two sets of numbers doubles your odds of winning. Your odds don't go from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 146 million. It changes your odds to 2 in 292 million.

But the way it always seems to happen is that nobody wins, nobody wins, nobody wins, 5 people win. So multiple sets of the same numbers mean that you'll take a much larger share of the winnings.

However, no amount of convincing will change a lotter-player's mind. They'll keep getting multiple sets of numbers.

Good on them, because that is a terrible idea.

Buying two tickets with the same number is going to have an even worse expected value than two tickets with different sets of mumbers.

If you are the only winner you paid twice as much for the same prize. If there is one other winner, you paid twice as much to increase your prize by 33%. If there are five extra winners you paid twice as much to increase your prize by 71%. Etc.

Being twice as likely to win is far more valuable. Plus you can win multiple prizes.

If you know which numbers will win an enormous jackpot, buying multiple tickets could be a good idea to limit erosion due multiple winners, but explaining it to the Lottery people may be awkward. But if you don't know what will win, two different sets of numbers is best.


When your number is called it's your time.

Why f*ck someone? For LOLs. And profit.

biatches don't double down
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: derfiticulum: Many think that playing two sets of numbers doubles your odds of winning. Your odds don't go from 1 in 292 million to 1 in 146 million. It changes your odds to 2 in 292 million.

Can you expand on why you think 1 in 146 is different than 2 in 292?  (I know I left out the millions.  Add them in if they make a difference.


Lol, the extra zeroes DO matter!

1 in 146 is 0.006849315068493
2 in 292 is 0.006849315068493

1 in 146,000,000 is 0.000000006097561
2 in 292,000,000 is 0.000000006849315

Those two things are not the same.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Errors on the calculator.

1 in 146,000,000 is 0.000000006849315
2 in 292,000,000 is 0.000000006849315

I blame the touchpad and the calculator on my MacBook for getting it wrong. I probably didn't click the "clear" button like a dozen times.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I could have sworn my math teacher did an exercise where they demonstrated this and the results were different.
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I've never heard of a lottery game that has essentially unlimited winnings to be paid out. They're usually either:
1. A jackpot, and that jackpot can be split among multiple winners, or;
2. Scratch tickets with a top prize, and the number of top prize are limited (one, maybe two or three of them in some games).

This game literally has a prize of $25k a year for 20 years and it's a numbers game like other ticketed drawings. In theory, something like hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of people could get "their lucky numbers" from a TV show like LOST and the lottery commission would be on the hook to pay out prizes worth far more than the revenue from tickets.


There is probably something to protect them, but most big lotteries have that as a possibility at the basic level. For example, with powerball you get a million dollars if you hit the five numbers. If two people hit those same numbers you each get million. If a thousand people hit those same five numbers, they each get $1,000,000. Unless there is a specific provision to prevent that.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I blame the touchpad and the calculator on my MacBook for getting it wrong. I probably didn't click the "clear" button like a dozen times.


Someday someone will give up on the nostalgia of physical calculator design and write one that shows the calculation being done along with the answer.
 
toastymonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chagrin: mrmopar5287: I blame the touchpad and the calculator on my MacBook for getting it wrong. I probably didn't click the "clear" button like a dozen times.

Someday someone will give up on the nostalgia of physical calculator design and write one that shows the calculation being done along with the answer.


You can do this is spotlight on a Mac. Hit command space and write your equation
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.