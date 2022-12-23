 Skip to content
(DW)   Scotland passes law that allows its citizens to identify what is under their kilts   (dw.com) divider line
16
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Their boots?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A blue ribbon.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Were there people that didn't know?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huzzah, Scotland!
 
iaazathot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, all those male predators desperately wanting to be women to assault women. It's a well known problem in the fever dreams of conservative assholes.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WassamattaU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Self- indent -ification?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Scotland leads the way, hopefully the UK will catch up
 
solcofn [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Where the men are men, the women are men, and the sheep are scared."

/makes perfect sense
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Scotland leads the way, hopefully the UK will catch up


The Tories don't seem too happy about it:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64073323
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Where the men are men, the women are men, and the sheep are scared."

/makes perfect sense


Nope, that's Wales...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ukexpat: bughunter: "Where the men are men, the women are men, and the sheep are scared."

/makes perfect sense

Nope, that's Wales...


"...are are you whales Scottish?"
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tfw your country lags behind Scotland in terms of social progress.
 
