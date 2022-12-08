 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   EU starves Hungary   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people only learn when you slap their hands. There are some folks in Hungary that need to be explained to and slapped their hands. Hard.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
you were close, subby.   In fact, Orban is starving his own people.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That represents a significant setback for Orban, whose government has been forced to scrap generous subsidies that have bolstered his political support. News earlier this year that the EU might block the funds that have helped fuel his economy and keep him in power also helped drive bond yields above 10%.
Hungary is also struggling to contain the EU's highest inflation rate, while the central bank has slammed Orban's cabinet for experimenting in economic engineering by imposing price caps on everything from food staples to mortgage rates.

This is the country conservatives want us to emulate...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assume they didn't talk about the whole "relying on foreign aid" thing at CPAC.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only Hungary could have seen this coming, and had a way to prevent it from happening!

/Oh, wait
//Turns out that ignoring the terms and conditions of "free" subsidy money has consequences
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sounds a lot like Italy under Mussolini. Which conservatives here would be just fine with. But don't call them nazis, they don't like that.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Forget history, no matter how many CURRENT examples of it not working exist, they just want it.  They'd rather feel like kings in a latrine pit than average people in a thriving civilization.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's funny. Conservatives kept bagging on Biden for inflation rates being around 8%.

And yet their European idol has inflation rates that are nearly 3x that.

https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/orban-says-hungary-aims-curb-inflation-single-digits-by-end-2023-2022-12-21/
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It seems to me that conservatives are idiots
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What? Those Nazis in the South who want to enslave or murder everyone not like them?
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This article is monstrously stupid and/or very poorly written.

Hungary can proceed with its plans to tap the funds

Simultaneously, the funds are not being given to Hungary... but they can proceed, without doing literally anything, to use the funds.  So they're actually giving the funds to Hungary?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What's he going to do, raise interest rates until unemployment is high enough?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exhibit A: 74 million of them were pants-on-head crazy enough to vote for the angry orange in 2020
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Haven't all the left-wingers on fark been whining nonstop about companies 'gouging' us with prices lately and you all want to outlaw that?

So... Hungary does it, and apparently... that's bad?

Got it.

So do you no longer think companies are gouging us?  Do you just want to complain about price gouging but actually doing something about it is too far?  Are you only against it because a right-wing government stole your idea and did it first?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aren't Hungary and Turkey holding up Sweden and Finland's NATO application?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Aren't Hungary and Turkey holding up Sweden and Finland's NATO application?


Nope, I'm half wrong.

Just turkey


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/polish-pm-says-hungary-promised-ratify-nato-membership-finland-sweden-2022-11-24/
 
