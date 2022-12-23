 Skip to content
(LGBTQ Nation)   "I'm Catholic, I'm Christian, I'm everything you are. But I was taught to love your neighbor as you love yourself," she said. "That's not what I hear every day. Not from you" Hell hath no fury like a librarian   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
114
•       •       •

114 Comments     (+0 »)
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame her words probably fell on deaf ears. These people are shameless scum and they do not care.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.

Libraries have a book to offend everyone (not just one book... you know what I mean).
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She mad.

Good.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Librarian.

Unfortunately, the people she's speaking to are uneducated, close-minded bigots. I feel bad for her & her family.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: It's a shame her words probably fell on deaf ears. These people are shameless scum and they do not care.


Considering the light applause she got at the end, it sounds like they did. At least in that room.

But this video going viral will hopefully encourage other librarians who are all out of farks to give to speak out and fight back.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoritarian Christians went too far ...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Authoritarian Christians went too far ...


...for what?  If her library board is infested with these people, she's f*cked.

This is a good time to remind people to get off their asses and run/volunteer for their library boards or school boards, to help make sure teachers and librarians don't have to choose between keeping their jobs and doing their jobs.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.


Some of them have already stared to look for other religions because Christianity in its correct form is too liberal.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.


Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Librarians are not going away until you burn every damn book.  Deal with it.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.


https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-roe-v-wade-debate-brings-age-old-islamophobic-tropes
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Weaver95: Authoritarian Christians went too far ...

...for what?  If her library board is infested with these people, she's f*cked.

This is a good time to remind people to get off their asses and run/volunteer for their library boards or school boards, to help make sure teachers and librarians don't have to choose between keeping their jobs and doing their jobs.


There isn't enough caffeine and Adderall in the world to keep a normal human being awake through local government board meetings. The lizard people took over because they're able to sleep with half a brain at a time. And it shows.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.

Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That nice that you were raised Catholic but a lot of us don't need imaginary friends in the sky to treat others justly. Stop perpetuating the hegemony of superstition.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greylight: Librarians are not going away until you burn every damn book.  Deal with it.


They will burn the librarians.

Only an approved Christiantm can criticize a fellow Christiantm:Anyone else is unfit to judge.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: That nice that you were raised Catholic but a lot of us don't need imaginary friends in the sky to treat others justly. Stop perpetuating the hegemony of superstition.


That would be nice but we're talking about folks who literally don't believe other people are human and worthy of consideration unless you can find some kind of commonality that they won't reject out of hand.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, you try that whole "Love your neighbor as yourself" thing and suddenly you aren't allowed to be within 300 feet of a school!
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: That nice that you were raised Catholic but a lot of us don't need imaginary friends in the sky to treat others justly. Stop perpetuating the hegemony of superstition.


Boy did you miss the point.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 540x540]


They think it's ok to care about others, as long as it doesn't require effort or cost them anything.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she, or any librarian, wanted to run for office, they'd have my vote and (meager) donations.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.

Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.


I've been calling them that since 2005 because it's the same kind of mental rot.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: Greylight: Librarians are not going away until you burn every damn book.  Deal with it.

They will burn the librarians.

Only an approved Christiantm can criticize a fellow Christiantm:Anyone else is unfit to judge.


Making new librarians is my and many other librarians favorite pastime.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaaaaaaaand here come the death threats and doxxing..........
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives REALLY have no place lecturing anyone about "cancel culture."
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah lady, you and me both (except for the religious bit). But the people you're adressing live in and feed off of fear and hatred, both feeding each other until it boils over into another pogrom/holocaust. Words alone don't matter much anymore.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: That nice that you were raised Catholic but a lot of us don't need imaginary friends in the sky to treat others justly. Stop perpetuating the hegemony of superstition.


You missed the point of that in a really big way.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People always say that-love thy neighbor.   What if you're a self loathing POS with the empathy of a python?  I guess that's how you'd treat your neighbor, as yourself.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love and Piece are fine and dandy, but fear and hate bring in the cash.
Conservative Christian proverb.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: anuran: labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.

Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.

I've been calling them that since 2005 because it's the same kind of mental rot.


glynnorman.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't she just move? Isn't that what Fark Moderates always say these people should do? It's her fault for staying there, right?

/it isn't
//that line of reasoning is toxic
///destroy fascism
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Catholic, I'm Christian,

According to those people you're a dirty Papist and will burn in hell with the rest of the dagos and micks.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason England kicked the Puritans out.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Team Librarian.

Unfortunately, the people she's speaking to are uneducated, close-minded bigots, and proud of it. I feel bad for her & her family.


FTFY
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus says,
·         Love God.
·         Love your neighbor as yourself.
·         Take care of the poor, the widow, and the orphan.
·         Feed the hungry.  Clothe the naked.
·         Visit the prisoner.
·         Welcome the stranger.  Don't hassle the foreigner.
·         Don't rip off the faithful.  Don't brag about your faith.
·         Shut up and pay your damn taxes.
Damn socialist.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Libraries have a book to offend everyone


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Jesus says,
·         Love God.
·         Love your neighbor as yourself.
·         Take care of the poor, the widow, and the orphan.
·         Feed the hungry.  Clothe the naked.
·         Visit the prisoner.
·         Welcome the stranger.  Don't hassle the foreigner.
·         Don't rip off the faithful.  Don't brag about your faith.
·         Shut up and pay your damn taxes.
Damn socialist.


You forgot the don't judge people.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Why doesn't she just move? Isn't that what Fark Moderates always say these people should do? It's her fault for staying there, right?

/it isn't
//that line of reasoning is toxic
///destroy fascism


Man, you really destroyed that thing nobody else here said.
 
Sharkey's End
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird thing is that although the bible has a huge list of do's and don't's (mostly revolving around mixed fibres and the like), some guy in Matthew 22:36-40 simplified it down so that even Christians shouldn't be confused:

Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am on Team Librarian. I don't think they get this sort of crap in my town. Hope not.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.


No need to invoke the Taliban. The Puritans came first and fled to America because they weren't allowed to persecute their neighbors back in England. They came here to persecute others to their hearts content. And the modern GQP is the current incarnation of the Puritans.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.

Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.


Comparing one group of psychopathic lunatic fringe Abrahamics to another group of psychopathic lunatic fringe Abrahamics is perfectly valid.  Apart from some surface trappings they're largely indistinguishable, and spring from the same source.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "One person suggested that the library board was "fear-mongering" and lying about threats against the library. Another woman suggested that the library was closed early as "a strategy intended to manipulate public opinion about a particular issue by arousing fear or alarm."

from the same article:

"50% Millage INCREASE to GROOM our kids? Vote NO on Library!" one sign that was directly across the street from the library"

So a physical sign was placed outside the library yet these people think librarians are just making shiat up about threats.

These people are just unreal.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm Catholic, I'm Christian,

According to those people you're a dirty Papist and will burn in hell with the rest of the dagos and micks.


Probably right:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Decorus: Markus5: Jesus says,
·         Love God.
·         Love your neighbor as yourself.
·         Take care of the poor, the widow, and the orphan.
·         Feed the hungry.  Clothe the naked.
·         Visit the prisoner.
·         Welcome the stranger.  Don't hassle the foreigner.
·         Don't rip off the faithful.  Don't brag about your faith.
·         Shut up and pay your damn taxes.
Damn socialist.

You forgot the don't judge people.


Totally forgot it.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: labman: American taliban.

Start treating these people like the terrorists they are.

Stop calling them "American Taliban" and "Y'all Qaida" as if religious terrorism is really a Muslim thing that Real Westerners don't do. This kind of thing is part of the foundations of American Christian society in particular.


After all, the KKK predates 9/11 by 130 years in it's first incarnation, and 80 years in it's second incarnation.
history.comView Full Size

washingtonpost.comView Full Size

I calls 'em likes I see's 'em.

And I calls 'em No Good Mother-Kluckers
 
