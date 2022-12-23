 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now'   (aol.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, United States, President Joe Biden, White House, have travel plans, Great Lakes region, massive storm system, East Coast, Christmas holiday  
•       •       •

1815 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2022 at 2:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a story about our President who's already the butt of old man humor featuring people who can't hold a video camera correctly have to be carried by AOL?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Did a story about our President who's already the butt of old man humor featuring people who can't hold a video camera correctly have to be carried by AOL?


Is it just a new thing that literally no source will be acceptable to some people?
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Did a story about our President who's already the butt of old man humor featuring people who can't hold a video camera correctly have to be carried by AOL?


All signs point to yes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm trying! but my son has 6 more years till he graduates grade school!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or, better yet, stay home and make your excuses to the fam.  Alaskans have been doing that forever, because we get weathered in alot.  And you know what?  Nothing terrible happened because we couldn't be there on that specific day.

Jesus, Christmas travel is already a zoo.  With a huge storm system making travel difficult anyway, why would you insist on going?  I don't get it at all.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Our airport's closed and won't open til tonight. Thanks, Biden.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/or not
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The blizzard is a liberal lie they concocted to control you and make you afraid!

DO NOT FALL FOR IT

All Real Americans will be waiting until the storm is at its very worst and leave.
That's how we fight back!

/And don't bother with any blankets or spare water in your car kit
//that's 'Big Emergency' trying to steal your money.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas

Meanwhile, Californians will be sweating into our Santa hats for a short heat wave.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.


Please write in American.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FSM, people didn't get enough family drama on Thanksgiving?
That's why the holiday was invented, so you could get your fill of parental disappointment and fistfights with your other relatives while the roads are still good.
Christmas should be the opposite- a day to chill the fark out with the family you actually like.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My cat's view is blocked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Baloo Uriza: About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.

Please write in American.


It's probably time that any American who considers themselves educated should learn what a degree Celsius is and what the  major points on the scale are:

0 = freezing point of water
3 = approximately your fridge's internal temperature
21 = standard room temperature
100 = water boils at sea level
A wet bulb temp of 35 is the start of heat that will kill you.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because it never gets cold in the winter time. Gotta get people into the spending spirit like good sheep.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Our airport's closed and won't open til tonight. Thanks, Biden.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 450x253]


"Get out! Dere's a bom in dere!"
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's far too late for Seattle.  We are in the icy grip of death and are doomed.
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for anyone who feels they have the obligation to travel this time of year.

Can't you celebrate Christmas later, like January 5th?  You'd still have one day left.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mugato: Did a story about our President who's already the butt of old man humor featuring people who can't hold a video camera correctly have to be carried by AOL?

Is it just a new thing that literally no source will be acceptable to some people?


As soon as I saw the source I knew there would be a negative comment about it.

....granted that goes for every source....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Me at my window watching all the fools trying to get around out there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too late.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Me at my window watching all the fools trying to get around out there:

[Fark user image 432x751]



You can see out your window!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I live on the second floor.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Catsaregreen: Baloo Uriza: About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.

Please write in American.

It's probably time that any American who considers themselves educated should learn what a degree Celsius is and what the  major points on the scale are:

0 = freezing point of water
3 = approximately your fridge's internal temperature
21 = standard room temperature
100 = water boils at sea level
A wet bulb temp of 35 is the start of heat that will kill you.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I live on the second floor.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Catsaregreen: Baloo Uriza: About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.

Please write in American.

It's probably time that any American who considers themselves educated should learn what a degree Celsius is and what the  major points on the scale are:

0 = freezing point of water
3 = approximately your fridge's internal temperature
21 = standard room temperature
100 = water boils at sea level
A wet bulb temp of 35 is the start of heat that will kill you.


Celsius increment units are too large, blunt, and clumsy to be useful.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it is both cool and terrible that people can stay connected through storms like this.
Cool because it's helpful, yay tech, and all that.
Terrible because these used to be natural periods of isolation that whether we admit it or not, we need.

Let yourself be isolated for the storm. Hunker down and enjoy it.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Early submission for 2023 Headline of the Year or late submission for 2022?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Noah Plan
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Unsung_Hero: Catsaregreen: Baloo Uriza: About two days too late, it was 1°c and raining when I got up for work yesterday and 45 minutes later when I went to leave for work, it was -9°c and I had to chip a thick layer of ice off my side mirrors.

Please write in American.

It's probably time that any American who considers themselves educated should learn what a degree Celsius is and what the  major points on the scale are:

0 = freezing point of water
3 = approximately your fridge's internal temperature
21 = standard room temperature
100 = water boils at sea level
A wet bulb temp of 35 is the start of heat that will kill you.

Celsius increment units are too large, blunt, and clumsy to be useful.


I've noted your posting history.  Most things are too much for you to understand.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My relatives came down to Ohio from Michigan last Sunday and went back early Thursday, mainly to beat the Christmas traffic. It worked out well but missing the storm was more of a happy accident than anything (at least when the original plans were laid).

Now I have a fridge full of leftovers and a warm dog to keep me cozy.

The dog is also full of leftovers.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Me yesterday. Please please please no ice in the next 24 hours. Me walked out to the mailbox wearing shorts and barefooted 5 minutes ago on a windy but otherwise beautiful day.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is fine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump is this nation's weather man, don't believe that goofy Biden he doesn't even have a marker.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Me at my window watching all the fools trying to get around out there:

[Fark user image 432x751]


You can see out your window!

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I live on the second floor.


Hi Luka.

tv80s.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just took two of the dogs out. We got to the door, they looked at me like 'do we have to? Out there?'. So, i ran them across the driveway to their field. No sniffing around for the perfect spot today. Just run, stop, squat, drop poopsicles.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.