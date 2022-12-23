 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In case I go missing, don't forget to grab this book on your way out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Muso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Allllll my Ex's are in the binder...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, thank goodness.  I was *this* close to kidnapping and murdering her.  That was a close one.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Allllll my Ex's are in the binder...


...And in the briefcase, and that plastic storage bin over there...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's packed her bags and left on her private guilt trip.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does she not realize a can of mace on her keychain would work better considering the last lady to go missing was kidnapped by a rando driving a UPS truck??
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How fucking afraid of everything do you have to be, in order to leave something like this in your house?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Curious addition to this book (what do you want done with your pets and livestock?)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO.  This will do nothing.  I've dealt with the cops on too many occasions.  And. Nearly all of them didn't give a fark. Not a single fark. It needs to be made against the law for cops to try to steer you towards a nothing 🍔.  I'm not even playing.
Just one example.

My window bust. While driving.  Pulled over called the cops. The dude tried to convince me, the car heater and the cold of the night is what caused that.

👌 🤷‍♂
Next day when cleaning out the glass i found the rock.
That's just one example.
An other time I found out what kind of car hit me from the stuff left behind.  Cop didn't acknowledge i was talking to him.
Recently on a hit and run, they didn't really want to take the plate number.  That i had photographed.

Only once did they actually pull out a form and have me fill it out.
Once cops even refused to take my statement that other witnesses was laying on a suspect.
fark the police

This binder will help the DA. That is it. But. You'll already be dead for months.  fark the police
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And I'm Brit.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How would we know that this binder was not planted by the murderer?

But then, how many Forensic Files episodes have I seen where the victim had recorded their SO threatening them with murder? Seems like that might be good to add to the folder.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Allllll my Ex's are in the binder...


All your Ex's what?
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No one here needs tips. If a farker disappears, it's because the farker doesn't want to be found.
 
